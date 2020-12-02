Clippers re-sign guard Reggie Jackson

The LA Clippers have re-signed free agent Reggie Jackson, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Jackson, 30, appeared in 17 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Prior to being signed by the Clippers on February 20, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

The 6-foot-3 guard holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 561 appearances across nine NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pistons and Clippers.

Born in Pordenone, Italy, Jackson played three collegiate seasons at Boston College before being selected by the Thunder with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. At Boston College, Jackson was named All-ACC First Team during his junior season in 2010-11.