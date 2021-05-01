Cavaliers add veteran big Anderson Varejao for return tour

Anderson Varejao proved to be a mainstay throughout a successful decade-plus run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s back for a return tour with his former team.

The Cavs announced Tuesday that Varejao has signed a 10-day deal with the team, bringing him back to the team he played his first 12 season with. News of the move was first reported last week by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who wrote that the Cavs plan to sign Varejao for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

“I am so excited to return to Cleveland and be back in a Cavaliers jersey, continuing to build memories and representing the city and franchise that I love so much,” Varejao said in a statement Tuesday. “I am so very grateful to Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman for this opportunity and am extremely thankful for the love and support from my wife, Stacy, and daughter, Serenee. I can’t wait to join my teammates and be reunited with the fans, both on and off the court.”

Following a last round of NBA action with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17, when he averaged just 6.6 minutes across 14 appearances, Varejao spent two-plus years playing in his native Brazil.

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into this locker room,” Cavs GM Koby Altman said in a statement. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio … There are not many athletes who can impact the game of basketball the way Andy has over his career, and I feel that our players will benefit greatly from their daily interaction with him.”

Varejao averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds across 13 NBA seasons with the Cavs and Warriors, earning All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2010.