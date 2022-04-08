Top Stories

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

Tucker averaged 19.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 40 games with the Herd.

From NBA.com News Services

Rayjon Tucker will join Milwaukee as the playoffs approach.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League.

Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes.

He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20.

Tucker has spent most of this season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Herd.

He played college basketball at Little Rock and went undrafted in 2019.

