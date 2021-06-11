Top Stories

Raptors' Pascal Siakam undergoes shoulder surgery

The expected recovery and rehabilitation time is approximately five months.

Official release

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that Pascal Siakam underwent successful surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

The injury to Siakam’s shoulder occurred May 8 vs. Memphis. The expected recovery and rehabilitation time for this procedure is approximately five months, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Siakam appeared in 56 of 72 games last season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He set a career high of 44 points, most recently vs. Washington, on May 6.

