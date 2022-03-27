Raptors rout Pacers after fire causes evacuation

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was delayed about 70 minutes in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands.

Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38. Toronto won 131-91.

In the first quarter, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling.

“I was like, ‘Jeez, I wonder why they didn’t sell those seats tonight?’ That was my first thing,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Then I saw the firemen standing there.”

Later, another section was cleared as play continued. Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out from a speaker hanging above the stands.

Pacers acting head coach Lloyd Pierce said he spoke to lead official Zach Zarba about the acrid smell coming from the burning speaker.

“You could definitely smell it,” Pierce said. “By the time (the game) stopped the smell was tough.

“Fifteen years for me, probably the most bizarre situation that we’ve been in for a game,” Pierce added.

During a timeout, public address announcer Herbie Kuhn announced that the arena was being evacuated at the order of Toronto Fire Services, telling booing fans that the game had been suspended.

MLSE and Toronto Raptors statement following event incident at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/MrqX0X77Se — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 27, 2022

Brissett, who is from Toronto, had a large crowd of people on hand to watch him play at home but they all had to leave.

“I got a whole bunch of texts from friends, family,” Brissett said. “They were really mad.”

During the delay, two workers using ropes and harnesses hung from the ceiling and sprayed a fire extinguisher at the problematic speaker.

Remaining ushers and arena security staff cheered when the Raptors returned to warm up for the restart. The halftime break was cut from 15 minutes to 7 1/2 minutes, and players did not leave the court during the intermission.

“It was crazy,” Achiuwa said. “I’ve never been in a game like that.”

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet, who missed two games earlier this month because of a sore right knee, did not return following the restart.

This was the latest instance of fan-free basketball for the Raptors, who played to no more than a few hundred fans at home games between Dec. 31 and Mar. 1 because of Ontario government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.