Raptors extend qualifying offers to Gary Trent Jr. and Nando de Colo

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have extended qualifying offers to guards Gary Trent Jr. and Nando de Colo.

Trent Jr., 6-foot-5, 209 pounds, averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists 1.0 steals and 31.1 minutes in 58 games (38 starts) last season with Toronto and Portland. He shot .408 (320-785) from the field, including .385 (165-429) from three-point range, and scored 20+ points in 15 games. The Raptors acquired Trent Jr. from the Trail Blazers on March 25.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Trent Jr. owns career averages of 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 24.2 minutes in 134 career games (47 starts). He played one season at Duke (2017-18) prior to being picked 37th overall by Sacramento in the 2018 NBA Draft and traded to Portland on draft night.

De Colo appeared in 21 games with the Raptors during the 2013-14 season, averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 9.2 minutes. Since departing Toronto, de Colo has played professionally overseas with CSKA Moscow (2014-19) and Fenerbahçe (2019-20).