Top Stories

Raptors approved to play games in Toronto

The Raptors will return to Scotiabank Arena for the first time in nearly 20 months.

The Associated Press

Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 19, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said Friday.

Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Fans who attend games will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The Raptors will open their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 — their first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than 19 months.

The Raptors announced a five-game preseason schedule on Friday that includes two home appearances. They’ll also host Houston on Oct. 11.

They open the regular season on Oct. 20 when they host Washington.

Toronto’s last game in its home arena was Feb. 28, 2020.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.