Protesters block entrance again to Sacramento Kings game

NBA.com Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Protesters again blocked fans from entering the NBA arena as the Sacramento King’s game began.

They gathered to protest the March 18 killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. It’s the second protest blocking off the Sacramento King’s arena since then.

Protesters stood in front of the doors on several sides of the arena and some taunted fans waiting to enter.

The team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks tipped off only a few minutes after the scheduled time. The 17,600-seat arena was sparsely populated.

Several blocks away a City Council meeting was packed with residents discussing the shooting. Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, disrupted the meeting when it began.

