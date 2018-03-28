Protesters block entrance again to Sacramento Kings game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Protesters again blocked fans from entering the NBA arena as the Sacramento King’s game began.

They gathered to protest the March 18 killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. It’s the second protest blocking off the Sacramento King’s arena since then.

Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances remain closed. We kindly ask all guests to travel home safely at this time. Ticket holders unable to access tonight’s game will receive refund information from the team soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 28, 2018

The entire upper deck at Golden 1 Arena is empty after officials told them at halftime they could move to the lower level. The protesters kept many fans from getting inside the arena. @SacramentoKings @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/pQVgxsHkOz — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) March 28, 2018

Protesters stood in front of the doors on several sides of the arena and some taunted fans waiting to enter.

The team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks tipped off only a few minutes after the scheduled time. The 17,600-seat arena was sparsely populated.

Several blocks away a City Council meeting was packed with residents discussing the shooting. Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, disrupted the meeting when it began.