Power Rankings: Memphis Grizzlies rise above early-season parity

It’s early, not yet Halloween on the calendar and not yet eight percent into the NBA schedule.

Last season taught us to ignore (for the most part) the struggles of the regular-season Cleveland Cavaliers. But these Cavs are different than last season’s Cavs, with three new rotation pieces – Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Jeff Green – that don’t necessarily fit well alongside LeBron James.

It’s fair to discount any losses the Cavs incur before April. It’s also fair to wonder about Cleveland’s ability to succeed while counting on those three guys. In the words of Sam Hinkie, every game is a data point.

The Golden State Warriors have much more continuity than the Cavs, retaining the top eight guys from the team that went 16-1 in the postseason. So their three losses are easier to brush aside. But those three losses still make it impossible to put the champs at the top of the Power Rankings.

The difficulty of putting the league’s 30 teams in order goes well beyond that. Of the 30, 22 are no better than 4-2 and no worse than 2-4. Seven teams are 3-3, while one team’s only win is another team’s only loss.

We’ve got some serious parity early on and it might take some time before things out. Forgive us if these rankings look silly a month from now and, for now, focus on the team-by-team details, rather than the big picture.

Hero team of the week: Detroit (3-1) — Back-to-back road wins over the Clippers and Warriors is as good as it gets in this early season.

Sacramento (0-3) — After becoming the first team to lose to the Suns, the Kings blew a 19-point, second-half lead to DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans, and then lost to the Wizards by 27.

East vs. West: The West is 15-13 (0.536) against the East in interconference games after going 12-11 last week.

High jumps of the week: Orlando (+9), Detroit (+7), Portland (+7)

Orlando (+9), Detroit (+7), Portland (+7) Free falls of the week: Cleveland (-15), Minnesota (-11), Miami (-5), Utah (-5)

Team to watch in Week 3: Washington — The Wizards return east and, after getting a visit from the Suns on Wednesday, play two big games within the conference, hosting the Cavs on Friday and visiting the Raptors on Sunday.

