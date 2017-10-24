Players Only Bio: Brent Barry

> Career Stats

The son of NBA legend Rick Barry, Brent Barry made a name for himself during his 14-year NBA career.

The high-flyer out of Oregon State was selected with the No. 15 pick of the 1995 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, who traded Barry to the Clippers on Draft night. Barry’s most memorable NBA moment arguably came during his rookie season in L.A., when he won the 1996 Slam Dunk contest.

After two-plus seasons with the Clippers, Barry bounced between Miami and Chicago for two seasons before landing in Seattle, where he would play the next five years of his career. Barry continued to develop his 3-point stroke as a Sonic, leading the league in 3-point percentage during the 2000-01 season (47.6 percent).

Barry joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2004 and played a key role helping Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich and San Antonio win championships in ‘05 and ‘07.

After four seasons in San Antonio, Barry played one in Houston before retiring in 2009. He retired with career averages of 9.3 points (on 40.5 percent from 3-point), 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

* * *