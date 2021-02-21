Pistons' Delon Wright has groin strain, will be reevaluated in 2 weeks

The Detroit Pistons announced today that guard Delon Wright suffered a grade 2 right groin strain at Memphis on February 19 and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Wright is averaging career highs in points (10.7 ppg), rebounds (4.6 rpg) and assists (4.9 apg) while shooting a career-high 47% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc in 29 games this season.