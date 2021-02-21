Top Stories

Pistons' Delon Wright has groin strain, will be reevaluated in 2 weeks

Wright suffered the injury in the Pistons' 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies on Feb. 19.

Official release

Delon Wright Wright is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, both career highs.

The Detroit Pistons announced today that guard Delon Wright suffered a grade 2 right groin strain at Memphis on February 19 and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Wright is averaging career highs in points (10.7 ppg), rebounds (4.6 rpg) and assists (4.9 apg) while shooting a career-high 47% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc in 29 games this season.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.