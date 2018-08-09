Uncategorized

Detroit Pistons' Jon Leuer undergoes right knee operation

NBA.com Staff

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer has had surgery after injuring his right knee during an offseason workout.

The Pistons said Thursday that Leuer’s operation was Wednesday in New York, and that he was injured earlier in the week. An update on his return is expected before the start of training camp.

The team says Leuer injured his medial meniscus.

This wasn’t the first recent operation for the 6-foot-10 Leuer, who had left ankle surgery and was limited to eight games last season.

