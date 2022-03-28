Top Stories
Pistons forward Jerami Grant (left calf strain) to miss rest of season
Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the season, his second with the Pistons.
Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Detroit’s 100-97 loss Washington on March 25.
Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the season, his second with the Pistons and eighth in the NBA.