Top Stories

Pistons forward Jerami Grant (left calf strain) to miss rest of season

Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the season, his second with the Pistons.

Official release

Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain.  The injury occurred in the first quarter of Detroit’s 100-97 loss Washington on March 25.

Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the season, his second with the Pistons and eighth in the NBA.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.