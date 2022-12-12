Top Stories

Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) has surgery on left leg

The former No. 1 pick has been dealing with soreness in his left shin and had surgery to treat the stress fracture in his left leg.

What does Cade Cunningham's reported season-ending injury mean for the Pistons' future and backcourt plans?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is expected to miss the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season after having surgery on his left leg, the team announced Friday. Per the Pistons, the procedure was done “to stabilize and promote complete healing” of a stress fracture in his left tibia. Cunningham should be ready to resume full basketball activities in the offseason.

He hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.

“It’s up to the medical group and to Cade,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said in late November. “Whatever is best for his health. I’m all for it. I’m 100% behind him.”

Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 12 games with the Pistons this season. He was an All-Rookie team pick last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Detroit is 8-22 so far this season, the second-worst record in the NBA, and is being outscored by 7.1 points per game — the second-worst rate in the league. The Pistons were 3-9 in Cunningham’s 12 games and have gone 4-14 since.

