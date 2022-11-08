Top Stories

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul exits loss to 76ers with right heel soreness

The Suns' floor general appeared to suffer the injury after running into an opposing screen on defense.

From NBA.com News Services

Chris Paul dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 7, 2022.

Chris Paul became the latest Phoenix Suns player to hit the injury report. The 12-time All-Star exited Monday’s game at Philadelphia with right heel soreness, the team announced during its 100-88 loss to the Sixers. Paul appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter, when he ran into an off-ball screen on defense.

Paul exited the game with two points and two assists in 13 minutes of action.

After the game Paul downplayed the severity of the injury, telling Duane Rankin of AZCentral, “I’m not worried about it.”

The Suns are already dealing with the absence of Jae Crowder (not with the team) and Cameron Johnson (meniscus surgery). Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton also briefly left Monday’s game with what appeared to be an ankle injury before ultimately returning.

Phoenix is now 7-3, tied for second place in the Western Conference.

