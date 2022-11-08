Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul exits loss to 76ers with right heel soreness

Chris Paul became the latest Phoenix Suns player to hit the injury report. The 12-time All-Star exited Monday’s game at Philadelphia with right heel soreness, the team announced during its 100-88 loss to the Sixers. Paul appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter, when he ran into an off-ball screen on defense.

Paul exited the game with two points and two assists in 13 minutes of action.

INJURY UPDATE: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 8, 2022

After the game Paul downplayed the severity of the injury, telling Duane Rankin of AZCentral, “I’m not worried about it.”

Chris Paul said if he could've played, he would have, but doesn't see the sore right heel as a prolonged thing. "I'm not that worried about it." When asked if this was just a matter of being cautious, Paul said, "Yep." #Suns #76ers — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 8, 2022

The Suns are already dealing with the absence of Jae Crowder (not with the team) and Cameron Johnson (meniscus surgery). Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton also briefly left Monday’s game with what appeared to be an ankle injury before ultimately returning.

Phoenix is now 7-3, tied for second place in the Western Conference.