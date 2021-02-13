Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots 10-for-10 in 1st half to match rare feat

Zion Williamson makes all 10 shots en route to 23 first-half points vs. Dallas.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson enjoyed not just the best first half of his young career Friday against the Mavericks, but one of the best first halves of any young player in recent NBA history.

Dissecting Dallas on a series of drives and finishes around the basket, Williamson shot a perfect 10-for-10 during the first two quarters to match Chicago’s Derrick Rose as the only players 20 or younger to make that many shots without a miss in a half over the past 25 seasons.

Zion Williamson joins Derrick Rose as the only players 20 or younger to go 10-for-10 or better in a half over the last 25 seasons. Rose was 10-10 in the 2nd half on March 18, 2009 at the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/mAyDPm9523 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2021

Williamson finished the half with 23 points, his career high for one half and nearly matching his season scoring average of 23.8 points per game. All 10 of his buckets came at the rim, including four dunks. Williamson finished with 36 points on 14-of-15 shooting, with his lone miss coming from 3-point range.

Williamson’s performance pushed his season shooting percentage to 61.3, good for sixth in the NBA.