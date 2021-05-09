Top Stories

Pelicans' David Griffin fined $50K

Griffin has been fined for public criticism of officiating and comments detrimental to the NBA.

Official release

NEW YORK – New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin has been fined $50,000 for public criticism of the officiating and comments detrimental to the NBA, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Griffin made his remarks to the media on May 7.

