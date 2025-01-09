Paolo Banchero ruled out for Magic's game vs. Timberwolves

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY >

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will not play in Thursday’s game against Timberwolves after being listed as questionable earlier in the day, a potential sign of his return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30.

Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Banchero participated fully in the team’s practice on Wednesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Banchero would likely return soon in one of the Magic’s upcoming back-to-back games.

The Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday (7 ET, NBA TV) and the Milwaukee Bucks (7 ET, NBA League Pass) on Friday. Orlando also plays the Philadelphia 76ers (6 ET, NBA League Pass) on Sunday at home. After that, the team plays nine of its next 12 games on the road, including a six-game road trip that begins Jan. 27 and ends Feb. 6.

Banchero has been out of the lineup since Oct. 30 when he suffered a strained oblique in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s win in Chicago. In late December, he entered his “return to competition reconditioning” phase of his rehab and said the torn muscle was healed.

”Just been doing a lot of rehab and a lot of ramping up, trying to get my body back to playing shape,” Banchero said in late December. “Obviously, I had to sit 30-plus days without really doing much. So, I just had to kind of get my body back in that mode and I’m still in the process of that.”

Orlando has fared well enough during Banchero’s 33-game absence, going 19-14 and remaining in the Eastern Conference playoff mix (while also leading the Southeast Division by 2 1/2 games entering Thursday). Magic coach Jamahl Mosley shared Wednesday how Banchero impacts the team when healthy.

“The energy he brings to this group; the confidence he gives this group in so many ways as well. Just him just being on the floor, the spacing changes in so many ways. His basketball feel and his read for situations, it’s just good to have him on the floor,” the coach said.

“The more we can start piecing guys back together with this group is what we’re looking forward to.”

His injury came as he was off to a monster start to 2024-25. His 29 points per game ranked seventh in the league when he got hurt, and he was also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.