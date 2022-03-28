Pacers shut down Myles Turner for rest of season

The Indiana Pacers will finish out their 2021-22 season without seeing Myles Turner on the court again.

The team announced Monday that Turner will miss the final two weeks of the season as he continues to “progress through the team’s return to play protocols” following his left foot injury. Turner initially suffered a stress reaction to his left foot in January and has not played in a game since Jan. 17.

Injury Update: Myles Turner will miss the final two weeks of the 2021-22 season while he continues to progress through the team's return to play protocols. Learn more » https://t.co/KsreLkWRAD pic.twitter.com/oprFpqyWKx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 28, 2022

He has been one of the league’s top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, winning last season’s blocks title. This season, Turner was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 42 games.

In a statement released by the team, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said: “After numerous conversations with our medical team, Myles, and his representatives, it became clear to everyone that despite Myles’ continued progress and positive diagnosis, there simply is not enough time remaining in the season to properly and safely prepare him for the demanding workload associated with an NBA game.

“We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season.”

The Pacers are 25-50 and No. 13 in the Eastern Conference and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Indiana is assured of its worst record since 2009-10 (when it went 32-50) and one more loss would give the Pacers their worst finish since going 28-54 in 1988-89.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.