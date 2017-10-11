One Team, One Stat -- Turnovers a big issue Brooklyn Nets need to clean up

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann gets you ready for the 2017-18 season with a key stat for each team in the league and shows you why it matters. Today, we look at the Brooklyn Nets, who had turnover issues last season.

THE STAT

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets were outscored by 4.1 points per game off turnovers, the worst differential of the last five years.

THE CONTEXT

The points-off-turnovers stat isn’t perfect, because it doesn’t distinguish between live-ball turnovers and dead-ball turnovers, two very different things in regard to the ensuing possession on the other end of the floor.

Still, with Jeremy Lin missing 46 games, the Nets spent most of the season relying on inexperienced playmakers. In a season when league-wide turnover rate hit an all-time low, the Nets saw an increase from 15.1 per 100 possessions (the ninth highest rate in 2015-16) to 15.9 (the second highest rate in ’16-17). Only the Lakers saw a bigger increase.

In addition to having the league’s second highest turnover rate, the Nets had the fourth highest rate of live-ball turnovers vs. dead-ball turnovers, with 58 percent of their turnovers being live balls. Their 9.5 live-ball turnovers (recorded as steals for the opponent) per game were a league high.

Rookie Isaiah Whitehead committed turnovers on 15.9 percent of his possessions, by far the highest rate among 139 guards who averaged at least 15 minutes in 40 or more games. Veteran Randy Foye (14.1) had the fourth highest rate in that group.

Playing at the league’s fastest pace didn’t help. Nets opponents took 55 percent of their shots, the highest rate in the league, in the first 12 seconds of the shot clock.

Rebounding was also an issue. The 14.3 second chance points per game the Nets allowed were the the second highest mark in the league.

When they weren’t allowing their opponents transition opportunities off turnovers or second chances off rebounds, the Nets did the some good things defensively in Kenny Atkinson‘s first season on the bench. Their opponents took just 61 percent of their shots from the restricted area or 3-point range, the eighth lowest opponent rate in the league.

With the league attempting 7,000 more threes than it ever had, the Nets were the only team that reduced the percentage of opponent shots that came from 3-point range from the season before (just a tick, from 30.1 percent in ’15-16 to 30.0 percent last season). They also had the second biggest reduction in the percentage of opponent shots coming from restricted area, dropping that number from 35.5 percent (third highest mark) in ’15-16 to 31.3 percent (11th lowest mark) in ’16-17.

If the Nets were just league average in regard to the points they allowed off turnovers and off offensive rebounds, they would have been 4.4 points per 100 possessions better defensively and ranked fifth on that end of the floor (instead of 23rd).

With Lin returning to health (and playing 24 of their 26 post-break games), the Nets did cut down their turnover rate to 15.1 per 100 possessions after the All-Star break, down from 16.3 before the break. But new addition D’Angelo Russell had the lowest assist/turnover ratio (1.72) among the league’s 30 starting point guards last season. And the Nets will still play at a fast pace and give everybody (including the young guys and the bigs) the freedom to dribble … multiple times.

“We have a lot of guys touching [the ball],” Atkinson said before training camp this year. “That’s the style we like to play. We think it helps with development. But there is a lot of situations where we can make better decisions. So we’re going to have to coach that better.”

As the Nets try to take a step forward this season, turnovers will be the biggest key, because cleaning up their mistakes would help them on both ends of the floor.

“It’s going to be,” Atkinson said, “a big emphasis for us this year.”

Only team that has seen a decrease in wins in each of the last four seasons. Have been worse than average on both ends of the floor in eight of the last 10 seasons. Their pace of 103.6 possessions per 48 minutes was the fastest for any team in the last 25 years (since the 1991-92 season). Played only seven games against an opponent that was playing the second game of a back-to-back. Every other team played at least 11 and there were seven teams that played three times as many (21). The Nets were also the only winless team (they were 0-12) with a rest disadvantage, where they were playing the second game of a back-to-back against an opponent that didn’t play the day before. Were outscored by 11.8 points per 100 possessions in the third quarter. That was the worst NetRtg for any team in any quarter last season.

