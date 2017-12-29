Oklahoma City Thunder slowly fixing their third-quarter woes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the hottest team in the league, having won six straight and nine of their last 11 games. A big part of that streak can be attributed to OKC’s work to fix the second-half woes that plagued the team earlier this season.

While it’s not perfect by any stretch, the Thunder’s second-half offensive rating is improving and the numbers prove that point. Since Dec. 18 (when the win streak began), OKC boasts a 118.0 second-half offensive rating since Dec. 18 — the No. 2 mark in the NBA in that span. There are other signs that point to improvement for the Thunder, which Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman details as tonight’s showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks (8 ET, NBA League Pass):