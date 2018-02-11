Paul George and Andre Roberson share connection with Oklahoma City Thunder trainer

Casual NBA fans won’t know his name or his face. Such is life for guys like Joe Sharpe, the head athletic trainer for the Oklahoma City Thunder the past decade. If there was a devastating injury suffered by one of the team’s stars, Sharpe was the first man on the scene and the one with the responsibility of helping said player get back to physical health.

But his reach has extended beyond his work with the Thunder. He’s also worked with USA Basketball, and was on the scene when Thunder All-Star Paul George suffered a major injury in 2014. That gives Sharpe a deeper connection to both George and injured Thunder swingman Andre Roberson, who will travel some of the same roads to recovery George already has. It’s a benefit the Thunder will no doubt use to their advantage, writes Erik Horne of the Oklahoman: