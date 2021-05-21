Numbers preview: Sixers (1) vs. Wizards (8)

The title picture appears to be wide open in both conferences. But the Philadelphia 76ers look very much like a No. 1 seed, going 27-5 with their starting lineup and finishing the season with the league’s second-ranked defense. And for the first time in the last four years, the Sixers enter the postseason with both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons healthy. Their first-round matchup is a team that gave them a little bit of trouble early in the season and made a mad dash toward the 8 seed late. The Washington Wizards are seemingly playing with house money, though with a backcourt earning more than $70 million a year, anything less than a playoff berth would have been a major disappointment.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for 1-8 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23)

Pace: 100.1 (12)

OffRtg: 112.5 (13)

DefRtg: 107.0 (2)

NetRtg: +5.5 (5)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Washington: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Sixers notes – General:

Had the third biggest differential between their record against the 15 teams that finished at or below .500 (33-6, 0.846) and their record against the 15 teams that finished above .500 (16-17, 0.485). Were the league’s second best first-quarter team (+13.1 points per 100 possessions). Were a league-best 25-9 (.735) in games that were within five points in the last five minutes. Were 4.4 points per 100 possessions after the All-Star break (+7.7, second) than they were before it (+3.3, eighth). Only Minnesota (+6.3) and Dallas (+5.0) saw bigger post-break jumps.

Sixers 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,138 1,802 63.2% 19 29% 20 Other paint 565 1,256 45.0% 7 20% 7 Mid-range 466 1,029 45.3% 3 16% 7 Corner 3 248 598 41.5% 7 10% 10 Above-break 3 564 1,564 36.1% 14 25% 26

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Sixers notes – Offense:

25.6% of their points, the league’s second highest rate, were fast break points (13.4%, third highest) or second chance points (12.2%, seventh highest). Averaged 19.2 pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions per game, according to Synergy tracking. That ranked just 16th in the league, but was up from 14.7 (29th) last season. Their 67.3 ball-screens per game ranked 17th and were up from 54.1 (28th) last season, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Saw the league’s biggest drop in the percentage of their field goals that were assisted, from 62.8% (eighth) last season to 57.2% (23rd) this season. Still ranked fourth in total ball movement (350 passes per 24 minutes of possession). Ranked ninth offensively in the first half of games (115.1 points scored per 100 possessions) and 20th in the second half (109.7). Only two teams (Denver and New York) saw a bigger drop-off.

Sixers four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 54.1% 14 0.293 1 14.3% 20 27.7% 8 Opponent 52.1% 3 0.262 25 15.4% 2 26.3% 14

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Sixers notes – Defense:

Tied for the league lead with 9.1 steals per game and ranked second with 16.5 deflections per game. Switched just 8% of ball-screens, the league’s third lowest rate, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Allowed 14.3 fast break points per game, second most in the league. Ranked second in clutch defense, allowing just 97.5 points per 100 possessions with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Sixers notes – Lineups:

Sixers notes – Individuals:

Washington Wizards (34-38)

Pace: 104.7 (1)

OffRtg: 110.7 (17)

DefRtg: 112.3 (20)

NetRtg: -1.6 (22)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Philadelphia: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Wizards notes – General:

Saw the league’s sixth biggest jump in winning percentage (+0.125) and its 10th biggest jump in point differential per 100 possessions (+2.9) from last season. Played five of the six fastest-paced games in the league this season, including the second fastest-paced game (May 3 vs. Indiana) in the 25 years for which we have play-by-play data. Won seven of their eight fastest-paced games of the season. Were the worst first-quarter team (-6.0 points per 100 possessions) among the 20 that qualified for the playoffs or the Play-In. Were outscored by 128 total points in the first quarters of games, and by only four points thereafter. Were +2.9 per 100 in the first quarter (14th) as over their 17-6 stretch to close the regular season. Ranked 28th in time of possession (19.9 minutes per game).

Wizards 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,178 1,766 66.7% 9 27% 25 Other paint 721 1,508 47.8% 2 23% 2 Mid-range 476 1,188 40.1% 20 18% 3 Corner 3 185 514 36.0% 25 8% 27 Above-break 3 548 1,562 35.1% 20 24% 30

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Wizards notes – Offense:

Saw the league’s biggest jump in points in the paint per game, from 45.6 (24th) last season to 52.8 (fifth) this season. Took only 31.9% of their shots, the league’s second lowest rate, from 3-point range. 79% of their 3-point attempts, the league’s second highest rate, were catch-and-shoot attempts. Their 6.1 pull-up 3-point attempts per game were the fewest in the league. Led the league with 25.1 transition points per game, according to Synergy tracking. Took 18% of their shots, the league’s highest rate, in the first six seconds of the shot clock, according to Second Spectrum tracking, though they ranked just 26th in effective field goal percentage in the first six seconds (58.7%). Were one of two teams – Milwaukee was the other – that ranked in the top 10 in player movement (11.5 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession, seventh), but in the bottom 10 in ball movement (323 passes per 24 minutes of possession, 21st).

Wizards four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 53.1% 20 0.288 3 13.7% 16 25.0% 24 Opponent 53.9% 15 0.277 28 13.9% 15 26.4% 16

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Wizards notes – Defense:

Wizards notes – Lineups:

Most-used lineup played only 134 total minutes, second fewest among the most-used lineups for the 20 teams that reached the postseason. It included Mo Wagner, who was traded in March. Their next two most-used lineups (91 and 90 minutes) each included Deni Avdija, who is out for the season. From the time that Raul Neto became a starter (Apr. 19), the Wizards outscored their opponents by 16.5 points per 100 possessions in 224 minutes with Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and Neto on the floor together, but were just +0.8 per 100 in 147 minutes with Westbrook and Beal on the floor without Neto. The Wizards scored 12.5 more points per 100 possessions with Beal on the floor (114.6) than they did with him off the floor (102.1). That was the fourth biggest on-off differential for offensive efficiency among 233 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team. The Wizards averaged 107.2 possessions per 48 minutes with Westbrook on the floor. That was the highest on-court mark among 345 players who averaged at least 10 minutes per game.

Wizards notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Sixers won season series, 3-0

• Sixers 113, Wizards 107 (Dec. 23 @ Philadelphia)

• Sixers 141, Wizards 136 (Jan. 6 @ Philadelphia)

• Sixers 127, Wizards 101 (Mar. 12 @ Washington)

Pace: 107.2 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Philadelphia OffRtg: 118.3 (9th vs. Washington)

Washington OffRtg: 107.2 (14th vs. Philadelphia)

Total points scored, season series

Area PHI WAS Diff. Restricted area 86 78 8 Other paint 70 48 22 Total in paint 156 126 30 Mid-range 50 52 -2 3-point range 111 111 0 Total outside paint 161 163 -2 Free throws 64 55 9 Fast break points 48 57 -9 2nd chance points 23 32 -9

Matchup notes:

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

