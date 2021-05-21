Numbers preview: Knicks (4) vs. Hawks (5)

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks were two of the league’s three most improved teams. And in the Eastern Conference in 2021, that takes you to the 4 and 5 seeds. So one of these teams that didn’t qualify for the season restart a year ago is going to reach the conference semifinals. The Knicks swept the season series, but all three games were close and this may be the most evenly matched first-round series in either conference.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

New York Knicks (41-31)

Pace: 96.3 (30)

OffRtg: 110.2 (22)

DefRtg: 107.8 (4)

NetRtg: +2.4 (9)

Knicks notes – General:

Ended a seven-year playoff drought, what was the league’s third longest active drought entering this season and one year shy of tying the record for an Eastern Conference team. Were the league’s third most improved team, both in regard to winning percentage (+0.251) and point differential per 100 possessions (+8.9). Were 6.7 points per 100 possessions better in the first half of games (+5.3, seventh) than they were in the second half (-1.4, 24th). Only the Nuggets and Spurs saw bigger drop offs from half to half. Their 12 losses (they were 37-12) after leading by double-digits were tied for the most in the league. Their 11 wins (they were 11-24) after trailing by double-digits were tied for the fifth most.

Knicks 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,106 1,849 59.8% 30 30% 12 Other paint 477 1,192 40.0% 24 19% 9 Mid-range 411 1,025 40.1% 19 16% 6 Corner 3 275 642 42.8% 3 10% 7 Above-break 3 570 1,512 37.7% 6 24% 29

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Knicks notes – Offense:

Ranked 29th in assist percentage, recording assists on only 54.3% of their field goals. Ranked last with just 2.1 secondary assists per game. Only team that ranked in the top 10 in 3-point percentage (39.2%, third), but in the bottom 10 in the percentage of their shots that came from 3-point range (34.7%, 24th). Have six players (most in the Eastern Conference) who shot 38% or better on at least 100 3-point attempts. Led the league in clutch 3-point percentage, shooting 40-for-95 (42.1%) from beyond the arc with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. 29.7% of their 3-point attempts, the league’s highest rate, came from the corners. Ranked last in fast break points per game (8.9) for the second straight season. Led the league in time of possession (21.6 minutes per game). Saw the league’s biggest drop in offensive rebounding percentage, from 30.0% (first) last season to 26.4% (17th) this season. Played against 494 total possessions of zone, most in the league, according to Synergy tracking. The 0.89 points per possession they scored against zone ranked 29th.

Knicks four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 52.4% 23 0.242 17 13.3% 11 26.4% 17 Opponent 50.9% 2 0.257 20 13.1% 20 26.2% 12

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Knicks notes – Defense:

Knicks notes – Lineups:

Knicks notes – Individuals:

Atlanta Hawks (41-31)

Pace: 98.7 (22)

OffRtg: 114.3 (9)

DefRtg: 112.1 (18)

NetRtg: +2.2 (11)

Hawks notes – General:

Were the league’s second most improved team, both in regard to winning percentage (+0.271) and point differential per 100 possessions (+9.6). Saw the league’s biggest drop in pace, from 103.3 possessions per 48 minutes (seventh) last season to 98.7 (22nd) this season. Had the league’s third best record (27-11) and its seventh best point differential per 100 possessions (+4.5) after March 1st, when Nate McMillan took over for Lloyd Pierce. Outscored their opponents by 2.8 points per game, the league’s biggest differential, at the free throw line. Were 37-8 (0.822, seventh best) after leading by double-digits and 10-26 (0.278, 12th best) after trailing by double-digits.

Hawks 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,164 1,850 62.9% 20 29% 16 Other paint 557 1,286 43.3% 12 20% 6 Mid-range 321 745 43.1% 11 12% 18 Corner 3 210 533 39.4% 14 8% 22 Above-break 3 685 1,859 36.8% 9 30% 15

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Hawks notes – Offense:

Saw the league’s second biggest jump (+7.3) in points scored per 100 possessions, from 107.0 (25th) last season to 114.3 (ninth) this season. Only team that ranked in the top 10 in three of the four factors on offense (see below). Only team that ranked in the top five in both free throw percentage (81.2%, fifth) and free throw rate (27.8 attempts per 100 shots from the field, fourth). Lead the league with 8.3 points per game on put-backs.

Hawks four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 53.9% 16 0.278 4 13.3% 10 28.4% 6 Opponent 53.0% 6 0.237 10 12.4% 29 25.8% 9

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Hawks notes – Defense:

Saw the league’s fourth biggest drop (-2.3) in points allowed per 100 possessions, from 114.4 (28th) last season to 112.1 (18th) this season. Had ranked in the bottom 10 for three straight years. Were one of three teams – the Lakers and Jazz were the others – that ranked in the top 10 in three of the four factors on defense (see above). Saw the league’s biggest drop in opponent free throw rate, from 30.3 attempts per 100 shots from the field (29th) last season to 23.7 (10th) this season. Also saw the league’s fourth biggest drop in opponent effective field goal percentage and its second biggest jump in defensive rebounding percentage. Saw the second biggest drop in opponent turnover rate, from 14.3% (15th) last season to 12.4% (29th) this season. Had the third biggest differential between their opponents’ field goal percentage in the paint (56.3%, 14th highest) and their opponents’ effective field goal percentage on shots from outside the paint (50.0%, sixth lowest). Ranked third in opponent 3-point percentage (34.9%). Allowed 0.99 points per possession, the league’s third highest rate, on isolations. Ranked 30th in opponent free throw percentage (80.3%).

Hawks notes – Lineups:

Played seven different wing combinations for at least 50 minutes alongside Trae Young, John Collins and Clint Capela. The best numbers among those seven lineups were those (+21.8 per 100 possessions) of the one that included Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter. That was +21.8 was the fourth best mark among 87 league-wide lineups that played at least 100 minutes together. The Hawks scored 13.8 more points per 100 possessions with Young on the floor (118.2) than they did with him off the floor (104.4). That was the second biggest on-off differential for offensive efficiency among 233 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team. Capela was one of four players – Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler and Paul George were the others – who played at least 1,000 minutes, with an on-off differential of at least 4.5 points per 100 possessions on both ends of the floor. the Hawks were 4.7 per 100 better offensively and 5.0 per 100 better defensively with him on the floor than they were with him off the floor. Outscored their opponents by 6.6 points per 100 possessions in 1,067 minutes with Capela and Collins on the floor together, by 5.8 per 100 in 831 minutes with Capela on the floor without Collins, and by 1.6 per 100 in 781 minutes with Collins on the floor without Capela.

Hawks notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Knicks won season series, 3-0

• Knicks 113, Hawks 108 (Jan. 4 @ Atlanta)

• Knicks 123, Hawks 112 (Feb. 15 @ New York)

• Knicks 137, Hawks 127 (OT) (Apr. 21 @ New York)

Pace: 97.3 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

New York OffRtg: 123.1 (2nd vs. Atlanta)

Atlanta OffRtg: 115.3 (7th vs. New York)

Total points scored, season series

Area NYK ATL Diff. Restricted area 104 122 -18 Other paint 36 34 2 Total in paint 140 156 -16 Mid-range 42 28 14 3-point range 129 99 30 Total outside paint 171 127 44 Free throws 62 64 -2 Fast break points 22 30 -8 2nd chance points 44 41 3

Matchup notes:

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

