Raptors guard Norman Powell out indefinitely with subluxation of left shoulder
The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a subluxation of the left shoulder. There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. Powell’s status will be updated as appropriate.
The injury occurred in the second quarter of Monday night’s victory at Utah. Powell is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 11 games (two starts) this season.