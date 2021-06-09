No new players tested positive in latest COVID-19 results

NEW YORK – Of the 264 players tested for COVID-19 since June 2, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.