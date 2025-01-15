Nuggets' Nikola Jokić becomes fastest to reach 15K points, 7,500 boards, 5K assists

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

With a slick pass during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić made NBA history.

The 3-time Kia MVP became the fastest player to reach 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds and 5,000 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 709 games.

With his 8th assist tonight, Nikola Jokić just became the fastest player to reach 15K+ PTS, 7,500+ REB, and 5K+ AST, doing so in just 709 games. The fastest previously? Larry Bird at 799 games. pic.twitter.com/zjqjZRBtcN — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2025

The fastest previous mark was held by Larry Bird, who needed 799 games.

Jokić, who secured his 146th career triple-double late in the third quarter in a 118-99 win over Dallas, is averaging career highs in points (31.2) and rebounds (13.2) while dishing out 9.8 assists, which would tie his career best set in 2022-23.