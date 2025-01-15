Top Stories

Nuggets' Nikola Jokić becomes fastest to reach 15K points, 7,500 boards, 5K assists

The 3-time Kia MVP accomplishes to feat in just 709 games, surpassing Larry Bird's previous record of 799.

From NBA.com News Services

Nikola Jokić is averaging career highs in points (31.2) and rebounds (13.2) while dishing out 9.8 assists.

With a slick pass during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić made NBA history.

The 3-time Kia MVP became the fastest player to reach 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds and 5,000 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 709 games.

The fastest previous mark was held by Larry Bird, who needed 799 games.

Jokić, who secured his 146th career triple-double late in the third quarter in a 118-99 win over Dallas, is averaging career highs in points (31.2) and rebounds (13.2) while dishing out 9.8 assists, which would tie his career best set in 2022-23.

