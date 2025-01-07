Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 7

🏀Tuesday’s slate of games🏀

Rockets 130, Wizards 112 ( Final )

Suns 104, Hornets 115 ( Final )

Lakers 97, Mavericks 118 ( Final )

Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 97 ( Final )

Hawks 124, Jazz 121 ( Final )

Heat 114, Warriors 98 ( Final )

Celtics 118, Nuggets 106 ( Final )

🎹Key notes for the night🎹

The Hornets came into tonight’s game as losers of 10 straight but ended their skid with a 115-104 win over the Suns.

Jalen Green went off in the third quarter, nailing seven threes, and combined with Alperen Segun to score 36 of 40 Rockets points in the third quarter, leading to a 130-112 win over the Wizards.

Despite the absences of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford the Mavericks pulled off a true team effort, getting key contributions from Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie, and P.J. Washington in defeating the Lakers, 1118-97.

The story before tipoff was the return of Zion Williamson for the Pelicans, but another elite performance from Anthony Edwards spoiled things for New Orleans. Minnesota ultimately earned a 104-97 victory, while Edwards scored 32 points.

The Hawks ended a three-game skid with a 124-121 win over Utah, as Trae Young buried a half-court three at the buzzer.

Miami also ended a three-game losing streak, toppling the Warriors, 114-98. The Heat had six scorers in double figures, with Nikola Jović’s 20 points being the top mark for Miami.

Denver put up a fight without Nikola Jokić, but ultimately the Celtics were able to pull away, outsourcing the Nuggets by 12 in the second half. The end result was a 118-106 victory for Boston.

🌟🌟Top performers🌟 🌟

Trae Young: 24 points and 20 assists.

Devin Booker: 39 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

LaMelo Ball: 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

☘️Celtics win☘️

Boston pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Nuggets 61-49 over the final two quarters on their way to a 118-106 win.

The Nuggets put up a strong effort without Jokić, including getting 26 points from Russell Westbrook, but in the end, the Celtics clamped down and secured the W.

Jayson Tatum was key in the victory, leading all scorers with 29 points, while also getting four rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Departing Denver with a big W 😎 pic.twitter.com/05wU7GUOqA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2025

♨️Heat get hot♨️

Miami ended their three-game skid with a 114-98 win over the Warriors.

It was a balanced attack for Miami, with Nikola Jović (20), Bam Adebayo (19), Jaquez Jr. (18), Tyler Herro (14), Duncan Robinson (12), and Alec Burks (11) all scoring in double figures.

Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to give Golden State a victory. They are now losers of two straight.

That's more like it 💥 pic.twitter.com/9kFgmtH5Ci — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2025

Serving up scoops🍧

Tatum crosses up Watson and works his way to the rim and finishes in traffic with the scoop for two.

Tatum now has 22 points, as Boston has pulled ahead by five with an 88-83 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook is the Nuggets’ leading scorer, with 19 points and he also has six rebounds, and five assists.

Hit them with the🔨

Trayce Jackson-Davis backs down Kel’el Ware and throws down a strong one-handed finish for two of his 19 points.

The Warriors outscored the Heat 30-23 in the third quarter, and have brought themselves with four, 90-86 early in the fourth quarter. Stephen Cury is now up to 29 points and has made eight triples.

🤯Unbelievable🤯

Down three, Colin Sexton hit a game-tying triple for the Jazz to bring the score to 121-121 with just a couple of seconds left.

In response, Trae Young brings the in-bounds pass up and buries a half-court triple as time expires pushing Atlanta to a 124-121 victory.

Young finished with 24 points and a whopping 20 assists in the win.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 35 on 8-15 shooting from deep.

💪Strong finish💪

Porter Jr. blows by Al Horford on the perimeter and gets up to finish with a tough one-handed slam over Porziņģis.

Porter Jr. now has 13 points, and the Nuggets and Celtics remain knotted up, now 69-69 near the midpoint of the third quarter. Catch the action live on TNT!

MIKE OH MY pic.twitter.com/QFbq43pqIu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 8, 2025

🕒Just in time🕒

Haywood Highsmith banks it in off the rebound as time expires to give the Heat a 61-48 lead at halftime over the Warriors.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is leading the scoring for Miami with 16, while Duncan Robinson has nine of the bench off 3-3 shooting from deep.

Curry is trying to keep Golden State in it, scoring 20 on 7-12 shooting, while the rest of the Warriors have combined to shoot 12-43 for 28 points.

Haywood Hustle Highsmith at the buzzer AGAIN pic.twitter.com/pLbVOHDkae — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2025

⛰️Knotted up in Denver⛰️

It’s a tightly contested battle in Ball Arena tonight with the score tied 57-57.

With Jokić out of action, others have had to step up, like on this play below, where Peyton Watson gets his third block of the night, spawning a Russell Westbrook layup, to push him to 10 points at the half.

It’s Jamal Murray though leading Devener with 15 points, while Michael Porter Jr. has chipped in 11 and also grabbed seven boards. Porziņģis is leading the Celtics with 16 points.

🐺Timberwolves feast🐺

Minnesota spoiled the return of Zion Williamson, by defeating the Pelicans 104-97.

Anthony Edwards was on point, knocking down 7 of 11 triple attempts and scoring 32 points. Rudy Gobert was a beast around the rim, grabbing 14 rebounds and getting six rejections.

Dejounte Murray posted a big game despite the loss, scoring 29 points on 12-20 shooting, getting six assists, and six steals. Even with the lengthy absence, Williamson still played 28 minutes, looking like his usual self, scoring 22 on 9-15 shooting, and pulling down six rebounds, while also getting four assists, three steals, and a block.

Defense➡️Offense

Jayson Tatum gets the block on one end, then finds Kristaps Porziņģis with a lob for a dunk on the other end.

Boston has jumped out to a 30-21 lead over the Jokić-Less Nuggets late in the first quarter. Porziņģis’ 11 points lead all scorers.

A thing of beauty 🤌 pic.twitter.com/JW8wkQMSW2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2025

🧊Trae on display🧊

Trae Young with hesitation and fake behind the back before finding Clint Capela for the flush.

Young has just five points thus far, but he does have nine assists, as the Hawks lead the Jazz 65-62 at halftime.

Lauri Markkanen has 24 points, on 7-11 shooting, including 5-7 from deep.

These two Trae fakes are EVIL 😈 He is HOOPING… 9 AST in the 1H! pic.twitter.com/3oXowmd0na — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2025

🤠Dallas gets the W🐎

The Mavericks were without Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford, but still managed to pick up a win over the Lakers, 118-97.

Dallas received key contributions from Quentin Grimes, who scored 23 points, and Jaden Hardy, who scored 15 off the bench. Grimes also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. Spencer Dinwiddie (19 points) and P.J. Washington (22 points) were also vital in picking up the slack from the absence of the Mavericks’ star duo.

The @dallasmavs rallied together for the primetime W 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0JYuh7tKKv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 8, 2025

🐝Hornets buzzing🐝

Despite a massive 39-point effort from Devin Booker, Charlotte put an end to their 10-game losing streak with a 115-104 win over the Suns.

Ball was a highlight reel from the jump, making plays for Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Bridges finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Nick Richards earned a double-double off the bench, scoring 15 points and cleaning the glass 12 times.

🚀🚀🚀Rockets take flight

Houston trailed by 10 after the first quarter of play but then went to work, outscoring the Wizards by 33 over the final three quarters to earn a 135-112 victory.

Jalen Green’s eruption of seven third-quarter treys was key in securing the W, which allowed him to finish with 29 points on 7-15 long-range shooting. VanVleet, Sengun, and Thompson all recorded double-doubles for Houston. VanVleet did so by scoring 19 and dishing out 12 dimes, while Sengun scored 26 and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Thompson poured in 20 with 15 rebounds.

Corey Kispert cooked for Washington, scoring 23 off the bench on 5-7 shooting from deep.

The @HoustonRockets took care of business in Washington, and their young trio was COOKIN' 🔥 Green: 29 PTS | 8 REB | 7-15 3PT

Sengun: 26 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST

Thompson: 20 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/OvtGh3oEfC — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2025

🎥Lights, camera, Zion🎥

Williamson takes advantage of time and space and explodes for the 360 windmill hammer.

Zion has 13 points, to go with four boards, three assists, and three steals in his return to action. His performance has helped propel the Pelicans to a 63-56 lead over Minnesota early in the third quarter.

SHOWTIME ZION WILLIAMSON 🍿 pic.twitter.com/q6UhUrKi2n — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 8, 2025

No Jokić

Nikola Jokić will miss tonight’s game against the Celtics due to an illness.

The absence of the big man will be a blow for Denver when they host the Celtics tonight live on TNT at 10 ET.

Injury Update: Nikola Jokić (Illness) will be out tonight against the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Ql3mVBXNw0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 8, 2025

🔥Jalen Green erupts🔥

Green had an explosive third quarter, knocking down seven threes and now has 29 points.

Alperen Sengun also had a monster third quarter, combining with Green to score 36 of the Rockets’ third-quarter points.

The Rockets currently hold a 116-100 lead over the Wizards, midway through the fourth quarter.

make that SEVEN THIRD QUARTER TRIPLES 😳 https://t.co/lsDS7DQyMh pic.twitter.com/YdKL4EEFQI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 8, 2025

🍳Captain Klay cooks🍳

Klay Thompson was quiet for much of the first half, but made noise toward the end, connecting on three straight threes to give the Mavericks a 55-50 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Thompson finished the first half with 11 points, but it’s Quentin Grimes off the bench with 14 that leads all scorers.

KLAY THOMPSON HEAT CHECK 🔥🔥🔥 He drains three straight 3s to close the half 🎯 DAL finishes the 1H on an 11-0 run… leads LAL by 5! pic.twitter.com/e76VPccJK9 — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2025

💥He’s back💥

Zion Williamson catches the lob from CJ McCollum to finish off the alley-oop for his first points in his return to action.

Anthony Edwards is working to spoil Zion’s return, pouring in 14 points on 4-6 long-range shooting to fuel a 28-23 Timberwolves lead late in the first quarter.

WELCOME BACK ZION 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3TK8or5HyL — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 8, 2025

🎬Highlight machine🎬

Ball continues to provide highlights in Charlotte, with him finding Miller with a no-look lob this time.

Charlotte is looking poised to end a 10-game losing streak, currently leading the Suns 59-46 at halftime, after ending the half on a 26-6 run. Bridges is the Hornets’ leading scorer with 14 on 6-10 shooting. Ball has 10 points, with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Devin Booker is trying to keep Phoenix in it, scoring a game-high 21 points on 9-13 shooting.

🚨To beat the buzzer🚨

Jalen Green drains the three just before the buzzer to give the Rockets a 57-55 lead over the Wizards at the break.

Amen Thompson already has a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Fred VanVleet also has 12 for Houston, plus four assists, and four steals. Corey Kispet has been cooking from long range, shooting 4-5 from three to lead the Wizards with 16 points off the bench.

JG before the half 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KXMLG3OnXs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 8, 2025

😱Why they call him King James😱

LeBron James darts to the rim and goes up with the right hand, but switches to the left in the air and finishes with a windmill slam.

The Lakers and Mavericks are in a tight one early, with Dallas trailing 14-13 with a few minutes remaining in the first. You can catch this one live on TNT or Tru TV and you can also stream it live on MAX.

LEBRON OH MY OH MY JAMES 😱😱😱 SWITCHING HANDS FOR THE RIDICULOUS LEFT-HANDED WINDMILL 😤 pic.twitter.com/r40AQ86alQ — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2025

🌈Rainbow lob

Aaron Holiday sets up Amen Thompson, who comes all the way from the corner, with a high-arching lob and connects on a two-handed jam.

The Wizards though are off to a hot start, beating the Rockets 30-20 after a quarter of play. Jonas Valančiūnas and Corey Kispert are Washington’s leading scorers with eight and seven points respectively off the bench.

go 🆙 and get it pic.twitter.com/8IC7Gn7rVs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 8, 2025

🎨Artist at work🎨

LaMelo Ball is making things happen in Charlotte. First, he gets stuck in the air, and passes the ball to himself off the backboard, ultimately leading to Mark Williams drawing a foul and getting to the line.

He then picks off a Kevin Durant pass and finds Miles Bridges on the break who finishes with a thunderous dunk.

The Suns, who are getting a strong 14-point contribution from Devin Booker, lead the Hornets 29-22 after a quarter of play.

LaMelo off glass to himself for the pass 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b0QU4buzvS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 8, 2025

1️⃣st time

Dejounte Murray (elbow) will play tonight, making this the first time Murray and Williamson will be on the floor together for the Pelicans. Zion missed the team’s season opener due to an illness, which is the game where Dejounte suffered a fractured hand and missed the next several weeks.

first game with Z and DJ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3rdmpnTc30 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 8, 2025

👏Welcome back👏

Zion Williamson enters the Smoothie King Center to play his first game since Nov. 6, after being sidelined by a hamstring injury. His return could provide a much-needed spark for New Orleans who currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. You can catch Zion and the rest of the Pelicans in action at 8 ET against the Timberwolves live on NBA League Pass.

Z in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iX4tqV3gyc — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 7, 2025

