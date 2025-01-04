Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 4

🏀Saturday’s Schedule🏀

Philadelphia 76ers 123, Brooklyn Nets 94 (Final)

Detroit Pistons 119, Minnesota Timberwolves 105 (Final)

Indiana Pacers 126, Phoenix Suns 108 (Final)

Chicago Bulls 139, New York Knicks 126 (Final)

Utah Jazz 136, Miami Heat 100 (Final)

Portland Trail Blazers 105, Milwaukee Bucks 102 (Final)

Denver Nuggets 122, San Antonio Spurs 111 (Final/OT)

Golden State Warriors 121, Memphis Grizzlies 113 (Final)

Los Angeles Clippers 131, Atlanta Hawks 105 (Final)

Top Storylines of the Night 👉📝

1. Denver grabs overtime win in San Antonio. These teams played a nail-biter on Friday, and it took five extra minutes to decide a winner tonight. Nikola Jokic scored the first eight points in overtime and fell one rebound shy of a 46-point triple-double in Denver’s 122-111 win. Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds.

2. Chicago beats New York on Derrick Rose Night. The Bulls announced that they’ll retire Rose’s jersey, which led to one of the Bulls best performances of the season. They beat a Knicks team that won nine of their previous 10 games, with Coby White and Zach LaVine scoring 33 points apiece.

3. Kawhi Leonard makes his season debut in blowout win over Atlanta. Leonard (knee) made his debut tonight, and his presence was felt right away. He had a +22 plus-minus across 19 minutes in that 26-point win over the Hawks.

🌟🌟 Top Performers of the Night 🌟🌟

1. Anthony Edwards had a career-high 53 points, six rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. He scored 43 of the T’Wolves first 66 points in their defeat

2. Cade Cunningham collected 40 points, six rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 44 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

4. Nikola Jokic tallied 46 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in an OT win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Clippers Defeat Hawks, 131-105🔥🔥💯

Kawhi Leonard made his season debut for LA, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds across 19 minutes.

The Clippers held a double-digit lead for the final 30 minutes of this game. They also recorded season-highs in assists and dunks.

James Harden has 10 points and 15 assists, while Ivica Zubac amassed 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 20 points, four rebounds and 14 assists.

The Clippers defeat the Hawks in Kawhi's debut game of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVBBu7O6Kn — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2025

Clippers and Hawks Head to the Fourth. LA Leads 98-76🎬

Los Angeles has held a double-digit lead since midway through the second quarter.

Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann made their returns to action for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac has 14 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

James Harden has 10 points and 15 assists.

End of 3 pic.twitter.com/GVL91E0V94 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2025

Clippers Lead Hawks at the Half, 74-54🎥🎥🎥

Kawhi Leonard made his season debut and has nine points and three rebounds, while posting a +27 plus-minus.

Norman Powell leads the team with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals.

James Harden has dished out 13 assists as well!

Trae Young leads ATL with 12 points and 10 assists.

See the final game of the night on NBATV!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBATV/League Pass, Live)

Warriors Defeat Grizzlies, 121-113 🌉🌉🌉

Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Golden State got a home win against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They won all four individual quarters in this game.

Even without Curry, the Warriors shot 23-of-43 from three-point range in their victory.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 22 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.

Grinded out the win over the Grizzlies 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZBNKYubjgH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2025

Nuggets Defeat Spurs in OT, 122-111⛰️🧽

After a narrow loss to San Antonio last night, Denver took care of business in OT tonight.

Nikola Jokic had an MVP-type performance, collecting 46 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Michael Porter Jr provided 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Bulls Defeat Knicks, 139-126🐂🌹

Chicago grabs victory during Derrick Rose Night.

Karl-Anthony Towns led NY with 44 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Brunson had 33 points and eight assists.

Zach LaVine and Coby White scored 33 points apiece.

Josh Giddey collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

BULLS WIN.

BULLS WIN. pic.twitter.com/ctyoEqAZ7r — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

🚨Denver and San Antonio Heading to OT🚨108-108

Their matchup last night came down to the final shot, with San Antonio prevailing, 113-100.

Nikola Jokic has 37 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.

Victor Wembanyama has 20 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Devin sent Spurs & Nuggets to overtime 💪 https://t.co/xXToQjnuTx pic.twitter.com/FFeKEmME4y — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2025

Pistons Defeat T’Wolves, 119-105🎷🎷🎷

Detroit continues their surprising season with a dominating win over Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards did all he could for the Timberwolves, scoring a career-high 53 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 40 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson each recorded a double-double.

CADE AND THE PISTONS TAKE DOWN THE WOLVES DESPITE 53 FROM ANT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wK6RFZmIfO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2025

Russell Westbrook is a Future Hall-of-Famer⭐⭐⭐

With this bucket, Russ moved up to 22nd all-time on the scoring list.

That’s amazing since he’s one of the best passers and rebounders of any guard in NBA history.

San Antonio leads Denver at the half, 55054.

Edwards Up to 51 Points🐜🐜🐜🐜

ANT has tied his career-high with 51 points.

There are still nearly 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota trails by 12 points.

He has well over half of the team’s points.

51 FOR ANTMAN ‼️ Ties his career high with most of the 4th left to play on NBA League Pass… pic.twitter.com/7aWeExI1zc — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

Kawhi Leonard Returns Tonight 𓆆 👀

The Claw makes his season debut tonight.

The All-Star has missed the first three months due to a reoccurring knee issue.

Los Angeles plays host to Atlanta.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBATV/League Pass, 10:30 ET)

ANT Doing Big Things. 38 Points and Counting….🐜🐜

Anthony Edwards is doing everything he can to keep Minnesota alive, scoring 38 points midway through the third quarter.

The All-Star has 38 of the team’s 57 points, and they still trail by 15 points.

The other seven T’Wolves have combined for 19 points.

ANT UP TO 38 PTS 🔥 …just midway through the 3Q 👀 pic.twitter.com/FvnxSy8TMP — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

Myles Turner Monster Jam🥫

See the Dunk Score

The big man left early due to a calf issue but returned in glorious fashion with this massive slam.

We’re midway through the third quarter and Indiana leads 80-70

Turner has 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Pacers-Suns Tied at the Half, 56-56🔒🔒

Kevin Durant leads Phoenix with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Devin Booker has nine points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton all have nine points apiece.

Tied up at the break. pic.twitter.com/6UEVtdD9XI — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 5, 2025

Dunk of the Night by Ausar Thompson💥💥💥DUNK SCORE

Cade Cunningham throws the beautiful alley-oop to Ausar Thompson off the backboard.

Detroit leads Minnesota at the end of the first quarter, 33-28.

Anthony Edwards has 13 points.

Cunningham has 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (League Pass, Live)

CADE CUNNINGHAM OFF GLASS TO AUSAR THOMPSON 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/SV01a3voVn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 5, 2025

Derrick Rose Announcement 🌹🌹🌹

Today, the Bulls announced they will retire Derrick Rose’s jersey next season.

The former MVP was one of the most popular basketball players in Chicago since the Michael Jordan era.

It appears the fans are already celebrating.

Happy Birthday Wemby! 👽🛸🎉🎂✨🍰🥳

The big man is turning 21 today, and he’s earned a matchup with the three-time MVP to celebrate.

Wemby will face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of Friday’s game.

Wembanyama finished that 113-110 road win with 35 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, while Nikola Jokic had 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Joel Embiid is Cookin’ 🥘🍳🔥

The former MVP has 15 points and seven rebounds in the opening quarter.

The Sixers lead the Nets, 29-19.

Paul George has five points, three rebounds and four assists as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers (League Pass, Live)

Top Storylines 👉📝

1. Spurs and Nuggets have a rematch on back-to-back nights. These two teams played on Friday, and both superstar big men put on a show in a San Antonio victory. The Spurs won that game, 113-110, thanks to Victor Wembanyama’s 35 points and 18 rebounds. Nikola Jokic did all he could, though, collecting 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

2. Miami moves on without Jimmy Butler. The Butler saga has been the biggest story in the NBA this week, but the Heat have one of the best cultures in the NBA and will look to quiet all that talk with a winnable home game against the Utah Jazz.

3. The Warriors look to slow down the Grizzlies. Golden State pulled off an impressive 35-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent game but they have a matchup with a buzzsaw tonight. Memphis has won 15 of their last 20 games and now have the highest-scoring offense in the NBA.