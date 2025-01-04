Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 4

🏀Saturday’s Schedule🏀
Top Storylines of the Night 👉📝
🌟🌟 Top Performers of the Night 🌟🌟
Clippers Defeat Hawks, 131-105🔥🔥💯
Kawhi Leonard made his season debut for LA, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds across 19 minutes.
The Clippers held a double-digit lead for the final 30 minutes of this game. They also recorded season-highs in assists and dunks.
James Harden has 10 points and 15 assists, while Ivica Zubac amassed 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 20 points, four rebounds and 14 assists.
The Clippers defeat the Hawks in Kawhi's debut game of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVBBu7O6Kn
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2025
Clippers and Hawks Head to the Fourth. LA Leads 98-76🎬
Los Angeles has held a double-digit lead since midway through the second quarter.
Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann made their returns to action for the Clippers.
Ivica Zubac has 14 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.
James Harden has 10 points and 15 assists.
End of 3 pic.twitter.com/GVL91E0V94
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2025
Clippers Lead Hawks at the Half, 74-54🎥🎥🎥
Kawhi Leonard made his season debut and has nine points and three rebounds, while posting a +27 plus-minus.
Norman Powell leads the team with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals.
James Harden has dished out 13 assists as well!
Trae Young leads ATL with 12 points and 10 assists.
Halftime pic.twitter.com/8WpOC2PUUn
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2025
Warriors Defeat Grizzlies, 121-113 🌉🌉🌉
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Golden State got a home win against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They won all four individual quarters in this game.
Even without Curry, the Warriors shot 23-of-43 from three-point range in their victory.
Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 22 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.
Grinded out the win over the Grizzlies 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZBNKYubjgH
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2025
Nuggets Defeat Spurs in OT, 122-111⛰️🧽
After a narrow loss to San Antonio last night, Denver took care of business in OT tonight.
Nikola Jokic had an MVP-type performance, collecting 46 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Michael Porter Jr provided 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Victor Wembanyama finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
OT WIN! pic.twitter.com/rnkLzv688S
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2025
Bulls Defeat Knicks, 139-126🐂🌹
Chicago grabs victory during Derrick Rose Night.
Karl-Anthony Towns led NY with 44 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.
Jalen Brunson had 33 points and eight assists.
Zach LaVine and Coby White scored 33 points apiece.
Josh Giddey collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN. pic.twitter.com/ctyoEqAZ7r
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
🚨Denver and San Antonio Heading to OT🚨108-108
Their matchup last night came down to the final shot, with San Antonio prevailing, 113-100.
Nikola Jokic has 37 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.
Victor Wembanyama has 20 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
Devin sent Spurs & Nuggets to overtime 💪 https://t.co/xXToQjnuTx pic.twitter.com/FFeKEmME4y
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2025
Pistons Defeat T’Wolves, 119-105🎷🎷🎷
Detroit continues their surprising season with a dominating win over Minnesota.
Anthony Edwards did all he could for the Timberwolves, scoring a career-high 53 points.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 40 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson each recorded a double-double.
CADE AND THE PISTONS TAKE DOWN THE WOLVES DESPITE 53 FROM ANT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wK6RFZmIfO
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2025
Russell Westbrook is a Future Hall-of-Famer⭐⭐⭐
With this bucket, Russ moved up to 22nd all-time on the scoring list.
That’s amazing since he’s one of the best passers and rebounders of any guard in NBA history.
San Antonio leads Denver at the half, 55054.
The bucket that did it 👏 https://t.co/6x9bWUKoJK pic.twitter.com/6rBbWICm8U
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2025
Edwards Up to 51 Points🐜🐜🐜🐜
ANT has tied his career-high with 51 points.
There are still nearly 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota trails by 12 points.
He has well over half of the team’s points.
51 FOR ANTMAN ‼️
Ties his career high with most of the 4th left to play on NBA League Pass… pic.twitter.com/7aWeExI1zc
— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025
Kawhi Leonard Returns Tonight 𓆆 👀
The Claw makes his season debut tonight.
The All-Star has missed the first three months due to a reoccurring knee issue.
Los Angeles plays host to Atlanta.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBATV/League Pass, 10:30 ET)
2⃣🔴🔜 pic.twitter.com/1sXhBjN37y
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 5, 2025
ANT Doing Big Things. 38 Points and Counting….🐜🐜
Anthony Edwards is doing everything he can to keep Minnesota alive, scoring 38 points midway through the third quarter.
The All-Star has 38 of the team’s 57 points, and they still trail by 15 points.
The other seven T’Wolves have combined for 19 points.
ANT UP TO 38 PTS 🔥
…just midway through the 3Q 👀 pic.twitter.com/FvnxSy8TMP
— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025
Myles Turner Monster Jam🥫
See the Dunk Score
The big man left early due to a calf issue but returned in glorious fashion with this massive slam.
We’re midway through the third quarter and Indiana leads 80-70
Turner has 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Myles Turner THROWDOWN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1c5qze6fqJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025
Pacers-Suns Tied at the Half, 56-56🔒🔒
Kevin Durant leads Phoenix with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Devin Booker has nine points, four rebounds and seven assists.
Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton all have nine points apiece.
Tied up at the break. pic.twitter.com/6UEVtdD9XI
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 5, 2025
Dunk of the Night by Ausar Thompson💥💥💥DUNK SCORE
Cade Cunningham throws the beautiful alley-oop to Ausar Thompson off the backboard.
Detroit leads Minnesota at the end of the first quarter, 33-28.
Anthony Edwards has 13 points.
Cunningham has 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (League Pass, Live)
CADE CUNNINGHAM OFF GLASS TO AUSAR THOMPSON 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/SV01a3voVn
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 5, 2025
Derrick Rose Announcement 🌹🌹🌹
Today, the Bulls announced they will retire Derrick Rose’s jersey next season.
The former MVP was one of the most popular basketball players in Chicago since the Michael Jordan era.
It appears the fans are already celebrating.
Tonight, we celebrate D-Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/HT6RGZ1NeO
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Happy Birthday Wemby! 👽🛸🎉🎂✨🍰🥳
The big man is turning 21 today, and he’s earned a matchup with the three-time MVP to celebrate.
Wemby will face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of Friday’s game.
Wembanyama finished that 113-110 road win with 35 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, while Nikola Jokic had 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.
Birthday fit 🎉@MichelobULTRA | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/drLcrCYN5l
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2025
Joel Embiid is Cookin’ 🥘🍳🔥
The former MVP has 15 points and seven rebounds in the opening quarter.
The Sixers lead the Nets, 29-19.
Paul George has five points, three rebounds and four assists as well.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers (League Pass, Live)
.@JoelEmbiid with 15 points in Q1!
🌟🗳️: https://t.co/MkbjLhykqa pic.twitter.com/pWBbo1U1y0
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 4, 2025