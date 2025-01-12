Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 12

🏀Sunday’s slate of games🏀

Nuggets 112, Mavericks 101 ( Final )

Bucks 106, Knicks 140 ( Final )

Kings 124, Bulls 119 ( Final )

Thunder 136, Wizards 95 ( Final )

76ers 99, Magic 102 ( Final )

Pacers 108, Cavaliers 93 ( Final )

Pelicans 119, Celtics 120 ( Final )

Nets 111, Jazz 112 ( Final )



Hornets 113, Suns 120 ( Final )

📝Final notes📝

The Pacers snapped the Cavaliers’ 12-game win streak and handed them their fifth loss of the season. They also became the first team this season to hold Cleveland under 100 points. Trailing by 13 at the half, Indiana erupted in the second half, outscoring Cleveland 68-40. Their second-half surge came sans Tyrese Haliburton, who left early with hamstring tightness. The Pacers have now won six in a row, and 12 of their last 15 games. These two teams will square off again Tuesday in Indiana. The Kings thwarted a 36-point Zach LaVine performance and the Bulls to notch their seventh straight win, beating Chicago 124-119. De’Aaron Fox returned from a glute injury and led Sacramento with 26 points. The Kings lost their first game after firing head coach Mike Brown but haven’t been served an L since. They’ll try to keep their streak going Tuesday against the Bucks. What was expected to be a tightly contested battle between two Eastern Conference contenders, ended with the Knicks crushing the Bucks at Madison Square Garden, 140-106. New York put up no less than 32 points in every quarter along the way to a massive offensive output centered around a 44-point performance from Jalen Brunson.

🌟🌟Top performers🌟🌟

Jalen Brunson: 44 points (16-26 FG), five rebounds, and six assists.

Jayson Tatum: 38 points, 11 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis: 22 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists.

Devin Booker: 30 points (10-20 FG), five rebounds, and eight assists.

Suns surge, sting Hornets

Phoenix outscored Charlotte 27-15 in the fourth quarter, earning a 120-113 win.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were on point for Phoenix, scoring 30 and 27 points respectively, with Booker adding eight assists, while Durant grabbed eight rebounds.

Mark Williams posted a big stat line in the loss for the Hornets, scoring 24 points and pulling down 16 boards.

Back-to-back buckets from Oso Ighodaro & Royce O'Neale clinched the PHX victory 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/O6SXcfgzXY — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2025

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/XHSk2W7Ftc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 13, 2025

☀️Suns heating up☀️

Kevin Durant gets out on the break and slams one home as part of an 18-12 run to start the fourth, which has given the Suns a 111-110 lead. Phoenix has trailed for most of the game but they’re now in the driver’s seat for the final couple of minutes.

KD jammin' on the fast break pic.twitter.com/R0VRtJ2J23 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 13, 2025

Jazz win🎷𝄞

Isaiah Collier capped off his impressive performance tonight with a game-winning layup that gave Utah a 112-111 lead with 2.1 seconds left in overtime and earned them the victory.

Collier finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Colin Sexton also had a strong showing for the Jazz, putting up 21 points.

Evbuomwan scored a career-high 22 for Brooklyn in the loss.

The play that won the game 💪 https://t.co/tk5xJzKTwg pic.twitter.com/c0n4GM0fX5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 13, 2025

🚫2️⃣🪣

Isaiah Collier blocks a Keon Johnson shot on the perimeter, gets the loose ball, and explodes for a big two-handed flush at the rim.

Collier is cooking, scoring 19 points on 7-10 shooting with seven rebounds, six dishes, and helping Utah hold a 95-84 lead over the Nets with several minutes remaining in the fourth.

block ➡️ bucket@IsaiahCollier04 is doing it all tonight (including a team-high 19 points) pic.twitter.com/dtEyiRoiRf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2025

🔨Throws it down🔨

Dunn unleashes the hammer and pounds it home at the rim for two, giving him five points.

The Suns trail the Hornets 52-45 midway through the second quarter.

Mark Williams has dominated in the paint, putting up 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds for Charlotte. With his performance, the Hornets are currently outrebounding the Suns, 23-9.

Claxton goes🆙

Keon Johnson gets the steal then pushes the ball upcourt and finds the streaking Nic Claxton for the lob finish.

The Nets trail the Jazz 49-48 at halftime. Tosan Evbuomwan is the Nets’ leading scoring with 11 off the bench, while Svi Mykhailiuk is Utah’s leading scorer, also with 11 off the bench.

keon steal ➡️ CLAX ATTACK! pic.twitter.com/iXFXD5GMmf — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2025

Banchero works his magic🪄✨

Orlando finished off the 76ers with a clutch Banchero pull-up, giving the Magic a 102-99 lead, which ended up being the final score.

Banchero came alive in the second half, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Anthony, who had 20 at halftime, finished with 25, while Jonathan Isaac poured in 20 off the bench, and also earned 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid once again but got strong efforts from Paul George, who poured in 25 points, and Tyrese Maxey, who scored 29.

EXTRA POSSESSIONS WIN GAMES 😤 Trevelin Queen's board and Paolo's pull-up secure the victory for Orlando! pic.twitter.com/arlsMVxYrZ — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2025

Thunder rolls

Oklahoma City dominated Washington on Sunday evening, cruising to a 136-95 victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the scoring for the Thunder, putting in 27 points and shooting 16-17 from the charity stripe. Aaron Wiggins had 23 points off the bench, to go with nine boards and four assists, while Isaiah Hartenstein notched another double-double, putting up 10 with 12 rebounds.

☘️Celtics win☘️

Boston hung on to defeat the Pelicans, 120-119, and a pair of Jayson Tatum dunks were key down the first. First, to give Boston a 116-115 win, then to lengthen their lead to 118-115.

Tatum was the game’s highest scorer, pouring in 38 points, and he also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 30 points on 5-10 long range shooting, while Murray filled up the stat sheet with 26 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the loss.

TWO THUNDERING SLAMS FROM TATUM! The Celtics star comes up clutch with a pair of dunks in the final minutes 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qRD0Add97H — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2025

The streak is snapped, Pacers win

Indiana ended Cleveland’s 12-game win streak, winning 108-93 with a dominant second-half performance, that saw the Pacers outscore Cleveland, 68-40. Indiana now pushes their own win streak to six games, and they have won 12 of their last 15.

To make their second-half performance even more impressive, they did it without Haliburton, who didn’t return after halftime due to hamstring tightness.

The Pacers won with a team effort as six players scored in double figures. It was Andrew Nembhard’s 19 points that led the team, while Siakam followed with 18. Myles Turner was also part of the double-digit club, scoring 15 and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin (12), Toppin (12), and Thomas Bryant (11) were the others.

6th consecutive double digit win vibes 😏 pic.twitter.com/nPkYuIUXNB — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 13, 2025

🤯With Authority🤯

Obi Toppin gets the swipe, charges to the rim, and explodes for a two-handed reverse jam.

The Pacers trailed by 13 points at the half, but have blown up in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland, 37-18, to take a 77-71 lead into the final frame.

OBI TOPPIN TAKES FLIGHT ✈️ He gets fancy with the reverse slam on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/mnwKHkxIja — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2025

😤Boston, dunk city😤

The Pelicans and Celtics are involved in a high-scoring back-and-forth affair, with the Celtics currently leading 90-85 late in the third quarter. The high-octane action has brought out a series of dunks.

First, a Yves Missi block leads to Trey Murphy III going coast-to-coast and exploding at the rim for a finish.

Then Holiday brings it up on the break, finding Jaylen Brown who launches up for the two-handed jam.

Yves block ➡️ Trey dunk 😎 pic.twitter.com/vWDpFRvH7Y — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 13, 2025

Defense➡️Offense

Kelly Oubre strips Paolo Banchero, sending the 76ers on the break, with some give-and-go movement ending with a two-handed flush from Oubre.

The Magic though have a 49-48 lead at the break. Anthony and Maxey are dueling, as Anthony is now up to 20 points on 9-13 shooting, while Maxey went on a scoring burst and is now up to 22 points to lead Philadelphia.

❌Mobley says, no❌

Evan Mobley blocks a Pascal Siakam shot to end a dominant first half in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have a 53-40 lead after two quarters and have put clamps on the Pacers, holding them to just 33.3% shooting. To make matters worse for Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to left hamstring tightness.

🔥Cole’s hot🔥

Cole Anthony is cooking the 76ers thus far. No. 50 has 18 points on 8-10 shooting, sparking a 39-32 lead for the Magic late in the first half.

No other player is in double figures for Orlando in this low-scoring affair, while Tyrese Maxey is leading the scoring for Philadelphia with 10 points.

🪽Letting it fly🪽

Dejounte Murray has started the game on fire for the Pelicans. He already has 14 points on 4-4 long-range shooting, guiding New Orleans to an early 28-22 lead on the Celtics late in the first quarter.

Dejounte on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wRhrjWchx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 12, 2025

⚡Striking early⚡

Cleveland connects on an alley-oop on their opening possession when Jarrett Allen hands the ball off to Darius Garland at the top of the key and then rolls to the rim for the lob.

The Cavaliers have since extended that lead from 2-0 over the Pacers to 13-5, as they look to win their 13th straight game.

👑Kings reign👑

Sacramento won their seventh straight, defeating Chicago 124-119.

The Kings had three players go north of 20 points on the stat sheet. De’Aaron Fox returned from injury to lead the Kings with 26 on 9-16 shooting. Domantas Sabonis was a force in all facets, scoring 22 points, pulling down 16 boards, and handing out eight assists, while DeMar DeRozan scored 21 in his return to Chicago.

The Bulls received another strong showing from Zach LaVine, who went over 30 points for the sixth straight game. LaVine finished his evening with 36 on 12-24 shooting and also cleaned the glass 10 times.

Tough ending. Back home on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/tZ7bFKmOdu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 12, 2025

SAC's nucleus got it DONE today: Fox: 26p, 9r, 3a, 4 threes

Sabonis: 22p, 15r, 8a

DeRozan: 21p, 3a

Monk: 18p, 9a,8r KINGS WIN THEIR 7TH STRAIGHT 😤 pic.twitter.com/DAe4HC5YSs — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2025

Knicks roll in the Garden🗽

The Knicks won 140-106 outscoring the Bucks in each quarter, in large part due to the sparkling play of their dynamic duo, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brunson poured in bucket after bucket, finishing with 44 points on 16-26 shooting, and also dished out six dimes. Towns was a beast on the glass, grabbing 18 rebounds, while shooting 10-16 on his way to 30 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned a double-double, posting 24 points and 13 rebounds in the loss for Milwaukee.

Jalen Brunson had a DAY at MSG: 🗽 44 PTS (61.5 FG%)

🗽 6 AST

🗽 5 REB

🗽 5 3PM

🗽 @nyknicks W It's the most points in NYK franchise history when playing less than 30 minutes (Brunson played 28:47) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GIZOAINs4o — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2025

Nuggets dominate the fourth quarter, earn the win

The Nuggets outscored the Mavericks 33-12 in the final frame to pick up their third straight victory.

Nikola Jokić finished one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. Russell Westbrook continued to fill up the stat sheet, this time pouring in 21 points and getting 10 rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon was effective off the bench in his return, playing his first game since Christmas day, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds in just 18 minutes.

Klay Thompson was hot from three, finishing with 25 points on 6-13 long-range shooting, but it wasn’t enough, as Dallas’ win streak ended at two.

Never backed down pic.twitter.com/NIU4mJBLvM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 12, 2025

3️⃣🔑Stories for the night