Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 11

⛹️‍♀️🗑️🏀Saturday’s Schedule⛹️‍♀️🗑️🏀

Phoenix Suns 114, Utah Jazz 106 (Final)

Detroit Pistons 123, Toronto Raptors 114 (Final)

Memphis Grizzlies 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 125 (Final)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat (League Pass, Live)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets (PPD)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets (PPD)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (PPD)

Miami Leads Portland at the Half, 66-48🔥🔥🔥

Tyler Herro leads Miami with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Haywood Highsmith had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Deni Avdija leads Portland with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

At the half ⤵️ Herro: 18pts, 5ast, 3reb, 4 3PM

Highsmith: 12pts, 3stl, 4 3PM

Jović: 12pts, 6reb, 3ast, 1stl, 1blk pic.twitter.com/AaVidT9a0G — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 12, 2025

Heat Lead Blazers After Q1, 29-23 🥵🥵🥵

In the final game of the night, Miami has an early lead in Portland.

Haywood Highsmith leads the Heat with nine points and two steals.

Terry Rozier has seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

Shaedon Sharpe leads the Trail Blazers with seven points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat (League Pass, Live)

6-point advantage after Q1 pic.twitter.com/reTWpryDtU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 12, 2025

Grizzlies Defeat T’Wolves, 127-125🐻🐻🐻

There were 22 ties and 25 lead changes, with neither team leading by more than six points.

Ja Morant was the hero for Memphis, hitting a game-winning floater with 18.6 seconds remaining.

Jaren Jackson Jr led Memphis with 33 points and eight rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo led Minnesota with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

TWO CRAZY JA BUCKETS IN THE FINAL MINUTE WIN IT FOR MEMPHIS 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/RaidlrQC98 — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2025

Gobert Showcasing His Offensive Abilities🥖🗼🥐🏰

Who says Gobert can’t play offense?

The big man throws down a nasty poster dunk and follows it up with a no-look pass.

Memphis and Minnesota are tied midway through the fourth quarter.

T’Wolves Lead Grizzlies After 3Q, 103-99

There have been 17 ties and 22 lead changes.

Jaren Jackson Jr leads Memphis with 24 points and five rebounds.

Desmond Bane has 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Donte DiVincenzo leads Minnesota with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Anthony Edwards has 15 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Staying Hungry. Final 12 up next. 〽️ END Q3 | MEM 99, MIN 103 pic.twitter.com/TaSM6Ryemr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 12, 2025

Pistons Defeat Raptors, 123-114 🐎🐎🐎

Immanuel Quickley led Toronto with 25 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Scottie Barnes had 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr led Detroit with 27 points.

Cade Cunningham was the player of the game, collecting 22 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists.

Winning is fun pic.twitter.com/sOBEZDfmsf — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 12, 2025

T’Wolves Lead Grizzlies at the Half, 65-64❄️❄️

Jaren Jackson Jr leads Memphis with 18 points and four rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo leads Minnesota with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Jaden McDaniels has made all five of his shots to collect 12 points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Pistons Lead Raptors After 3Q, 99-93🐴🐴

Detroit rode a 34-27 third quarter to take a lead into the final frame.

Tim Hardaway has 27 points on 7-of-8 from three-point range.

Cade Cunningham is on triple-double alert with 16 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists.

ANT Beautiful Slip-Through Move🐜🐜

Anthony Edwards showcases his absurd dunks on a nightly basis, but this play shows how diverse he can be.

The superstar made a beautiful slip-through move to break a double team and finish at the bucket for two points.

Memphis leads Minnesota, 35-33, after the first quarter.

Raptors Lead Pistons at the Half, 66-65🦖🦖

Immanuel Quickley leads Toronto with 15 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr leads Detroit with 16 points.

Cade Cummingham has 12 points and 10 assists.

Minnesota’s Starting Five🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺

The T’Wolves are starting to turn things around, winning three straight games.

That’ll be tough to add on here, facing a Memphis team that ranks third in the Western Conference.

That game starts in 30 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies (League Pass, 8:00 ET)

Suns Defeat Jazz, 114-106🌞🌞🌞

The Suns shot 51 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range while holding the Jazz to 44 percent from the field and 21 percent from long range.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kevin Durant collected 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Detroit’s Starting Lineup🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎

The Pistons have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last month, winning seven of their last nine outings.

Cade Cunningham could be on his way to the All-Star Game, averaging 24.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

They face an 8-30 Toronto Raptors team at 7ET.

Toronto’s Starting Five🦖🦖🦖🦖🦖

The Raptors got Immanuel Quickley back last week, and everyone has been much better since then.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks across his last six outings.

They face a Detroit team that’s won seven of its last nine outings.

Suns Lead Jazz After 3Q, 87-79☀️☀️☀️

Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 19 points.

Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Kevin Durant has 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Grayson Allen Fancy Lay😎😎

The Suns and Jazz had an early tip today, and Allen showcased some of his underrated athleticism.

Phoenix leads that game 67-64 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Devin Booker leads all scorers with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Top Storylines 👉📝

1. Minnesota and Memphis match up. The Timberwolves are turning things around, entering this matchup winning three straight games. The Grizzlies sit third in the Western Conference and just got back Ja Morant and Santi Aldama in their most recent outing.