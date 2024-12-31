Nightly Pulse: NBA news & highlights from Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Hoops 🏀🥳

Boston 125, Toronto 71 (Final)

Milwaukee 120, Indiana 112 (Final)

San Antonio 122, Los Angeles Clippers 86 (Final)

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 105 (Final)

Cleveland 122, Los Angeles Lakers 110 (Final)

Memphis 117, Phoenix 112 (Final)

Top Storylines 👉📝

1. Milwaukee completes a massive comeback in Indiana. The Bucks were trailing by 19 points midway through the third quarter but outscored the Pacers by 27 points over the closing 19 minutes to prevail. They now have a 16-6 record across their last 22 games.

2. Boston snatches record-breaking home win. The Celtics beat the Raptors, 125-71, the largest margin of victory this storied franchise has ever had at home. The 71 points are also the lowest total of any team all season.

3. The Thunder extend their winning streak to 12 games. Oklahoma City was in a close-fought battle until they rode a 43-23 third quarter to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They now sit atop the Western Conference with a 27-5 record.

🌟🌟 Top Performers 🌟🌟

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a comeback win over the Indiana Pacers.

2. Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 40 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

4. Austin Reaves provided 35 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

5. Jarrett Allen shot 12-of-14 from the field to lead Cleveland with 27 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in their road win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

6. Jaren Jackson tallied 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Grizzlies Defeat Suns, 117-112🐻☠☀️

Despite only having nine men available, Memphis was able to grab this road win.

Jaren Jackson Jr led Memphis with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Desmond Bane had 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

New Year. Same Grizz. Road Dub. 😤 pic.twitter.com/QPWkuB0azD — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 1, 2025

Cavs Defeat Lakers, 122-110🎬

Cleveland has an NBA-best 29-5 record. They won all four individual quarters in this game.

Jarrett Allen led the way with 27 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks on 12-of-14 shooting.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Darius Garland amassed 14 points, two rebounds, 14 assists and two steals.

Austin Reaves led LA with 35 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Anthony Davis totaled 28 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.https://twitter.com/cavs/status/1874311641879527579

Grizzlies Lead Suns After 3Q, 91-86🐻🐻🐻

Phoenix outscored Memphis in the third quarter, 31-22.

Jaren Jackson Jr leads the Grizzlies with 28 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Desmond Bane had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Last Q of 2024 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vDa6ZUEKd1 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 1, 2025

Cavs Lead Lakers, 87-78. Headed to the Fourth ⚔️⚔️

Cleveland has an NBA-best 28-4 record, coming into this matchup amid a seven-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jarrett Allen has 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Davis leads LA with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Austin Reaves has 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Thunder Defeat T’Wolves, 113-105⚡⚡⚡

OKC extends their winning streak to 12 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals on 15-of-23 shooting.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Thunder recorded 16 steals while the Timberwolves had just three, winning the turnover battle, 23-10.

Ending 2024 with a W ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aDyIjbXOQ7 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 1, 2025

This is 40. LeBron Breakaway Slam 👑💥

After turning 40 yesterday, King James celebrates with a typical breakaway dunk.

The Cavaliers lead the Lakers at the half, 58-53.

Donovan Mitchell tallied 15 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Jarrett Allen amassed 14 points and eight boards.

James is up to 12 points.

STILL RUNNING THE FASTBREAK AT 40 🍿 LeBron with the powerful give-and-go slam! pic.twitter.com/4EdMdJvZ1q — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2025

Thunder Drop 43 Points in the Third Quarter. They Lead the T’Wolves, 89-75. ⛈️⛈️

OKC scored 19 points off turnovers in that dominant third quarter, outscoring Minnesota, 43-23.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is up to 34 points, three rebounds and two assists on 13-of-17 shooting.

The Thunder are looking to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

Spurs Defeat Clippers, 122-86🤠🤠

A 31-17 first quarter set the foundation in this blowout victory, with San Antonio maintaining a double-digit lead for the final three frames.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

James Harden led LA with 17 points and three boards.

SPURS WIN SPURS WIN SPURS WIN! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/f2i5urZZlb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 1, 2025

T’Wolves Lead Thunder After Q1, 24-21 🐺🐺🐺

Julius Randle leads Minnesota with seven points and three rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC with 10 points and three boards.

The teams combined to shoot 3-of-20 from three-point range in this slugfest.

After the first pic.twitter.com/lbYIrMhokY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 1, 2025

Dunk of the Night👽👽

Chris Paul does what he does best by snatching an assist in this backboard alley-oop to Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs lead big at the half with Wemby scoring 21 points.

CP3 OFF THE BACKBOARD TO WEMBY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8bFrZ51Qew — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2025

Spurs Lead Clippers at the Half, 63-43 𖤓𖤓

James Harden leads the Clips with 13 points and three rebounds. Norman Powell has 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

OKC Starting Five⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡

Oklahoma City has the best record in the NBA and are looking to extend their 11-game winning streak against Minnesota.

They’ll go with their usual starters, aside from Chet Holmgren.

This is the first matchup between these rivals this season.

Getting us started on NYE ⚡️ Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/3IxDFt1cGK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 1, 2025

Spurs Lead Clippers After Q1, 31-17 🤠🤠🤠

James Harden leads LA with 13 points. The other eight players combined for three points.

Victor Wembanyama has 17 points and three rebounds. Devin Vassell collected six points, two rebounds and three steals.

Bringing the heat 🔥 END 1 | SAS 31, LAC 17@wemby 17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/ACnUrTgYC3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 1, 2025

Spurs Starting 5️⃣

San Antonio has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, and they’re looking to close 2024 with a home win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs recently added Devin Vassell back to the starting lineup, joining studs like Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul.

They sit with a 16-16 record.

Clippers Lookin’ Slick in San Antonio 🎬🎬

Los Angeles looks to continue their solid play in San Antonio. They have a 19-13 record and come into this matchup winning five of their last six outings.

That looks even better since there are rumblings that Kawhi Leonard (knee) could make his season debut this weekend!

last fit check of 2024 ✔️ 🕓 4:00PM PT | 📺 @FanDuelSN_West pic.twitter.com/gS3fOBOa7I — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 31, 2024

Bucks complete comeback W😱

Gary Trent, Jr. drilled four triples on the day, none bigger than these two in the clutch, to help the Milwaukee Bucks complete a 19-point come-from-behind victory on the road over the Indiana Pacers. The loss snaps a two-game skid for Milwaukee, moving them to 17-14 on the season.

The 120-112 loss for the Pacers drops them to 16-18 on the year, as they were outscored 67-48 in the second half. Indiana’s starters all scored in double figures, but Milwaukee got 49 points from their bench, good for +17 in that category.

Gary Trent Jr. back-to-back triples in the clutch 🙌@Bucks get the road W. pic.twitter.com/1UiwsJ1Jzu — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Celtics cruise to W at home🍀

The Boston Celtics took care of business at home today when they defeated the Toronto Raptors, 125-71. The 54-point win is the second largest in franchise history, as seven Celtics score in double figures. Boston is now 24-9 on the season.

Scottie Barnes was the only Raptor to score in double figures in the lopsided loss, notching a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Toronto has now lost 11 games in a row, dropping them to 7-26.

Hali places it perfectly 🎯

Tyrese Haliburton drops a full court dime to Bennedict Mathurin to give him a team-high 25 points on the day. Milwaukee holds a 118-112 lead with 31.4 seconds left in the game after Giannis splits a pair of free throws.

Tune in now on NBA League Pass to catch the final 30.8 seconds!

Tyrese Haliburton dishes it up to Bennedict Mathurin for the easy fastbreak flush 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6MNCZLMR6p — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2024

Make way for Giannis 😤

Giannis is unstoppable when he gains momentum and gets downhill as he finishes with authority at the rim. He’s got 27 points, ten rebounds, four assists and two steals in almost 30 minutes.

Bucks and Pacers are battling down to the wire in this one, with both teams tied at 104 and 5:31 remaining in the contest.

Bucks trail the Pacers by 4 in the 4th… watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/yABQRTh2oK — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Bucks back within 3️⃣

Milwaukee storms back in the third with a 24-8 run over the last 6:41 of the quarter. Indiana led 91-88 going into the fourth after being up as many as 19 points in the second half.

Giannis is up to 19 points as the Bucks trail the Pacers, 95-90, with 9:34 to go in the game. Tune in now on NBA League Pass to see if Milwaukee can complete the comeback.

Dame goes back-to-back from deep! We're on a 22-8 run. pic.twitter.com/clFXHk0n8h — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 31, 2024

Nembhard getting crafty ✂️

Andrew Nembhard cuts through Milwaukee’s defense before finding Bennedict Mathurin for the easy two-handed slam. Mathurin leads the Pacers with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT), six rebounds and two assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a double-double in his first game back after a four-game absence, recording 16 points, ten rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

Bucks still trailing 86-76 with 2:26 to go in the third. Tune in now on NBA League Pass.

Andrew Nembhard with a flashy dime to Bennedict Mathurin for the two-handed JAM 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YSHh3LQmMk — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2024

Get out of his way 😤

Jaylen Brown is a walking highlight every time he steps on the court. It might not be the flashiest dunk, but he puts his head down and bullies his way to the rim for the tough and-1 jam. He’s got 12 points, nine rebounds (five offensive) and three assists in 25 minutes.

Boston has five players score at least 12 and lead 85-51 with less than a minute left in the third.

Jaylen Brown is TOO tough 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/sxMASrhcC9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 31, 2024

Walker is a menace 💪

Jarace Walker racks up his third steal of the afternoon to go along with eight points in nine minutes off the bench for the Pacers. Indiana holds Damian Lillard scoreless at the half for just the seventh time in his career.

The third quarter is underway with Indiana up 64-55 over Milwaukee. Tune in now on NBA League Pass!

Jrue from DEEP at the🚨

Jrue Holiday launches and hits from way behind the arc at the buzzer to give Boston the 45-35 lead at the break. He has eight points, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes. The Celtics forced 12 turnovers and held the Raptors to less than 30% shooting overall.

Scottie Barnes has eight points and nine rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl has chipped in three points, ten rebounds, two assists and two steals in almost 20 minutes.

Jrue Holiday beats the buzzer to end the half 🎯 pic.twitter.com/n342v3DQeA — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 31, 2024

Pacers gaining steam in 2Q

Indiana is shooting 65% (11-for-17) from the field in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 28-18 so far. Damian Lillard is still scoreless (0-for-6) in the game as the Bucks trail 57-48 with 2:56 remaining in the half.

Tyrese Haliburton ➡️ Andrew Nembhard ➡️ Myles Turner for three 👌 pic.twitter.com/ATMdwFrzdU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2024

Brown double spin move 🌀

Jaylen Brown puts the defense in a blender and finishes with a nice scoop, giving him six points in almost 14 minutes. Payton Pritchard knocked down four triples off the bench for a game-high 12 points.

Boston has held Toronto to just 25% (9-for-36) shooting from the field as they lead 35-23 with under five minutes to go in the half.

Trent Jr. heats up 🔥

Gary Trent, Jr. fuels Milwaukee to a 12-2 run to end the first quarter. He leads all scorers with eight points while knocking down a pair of threes. Indiana has ten players score as they hold a 41-37 lead with 8:26 remaining before halftime.

White drops 10 in 1Q💦

Derrick White leads the way for the Celtics with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT) and two blocks, giving him over 400 career swats. Payton Pritchard knocked down two triples off the bench for his six points, helping Boston secure a 23-12 lead after one.

Tune in now on NBA League Pass to catch the second quarter action.

Dame dropping dimes 🤩

Damian Lillard finds the streaking Andre Jackson, Jr. for the easy slam. Dame and Giannis are a combined 0-for-6 from the field to start this one, but Milwaukee and Indiana are tied at 14 with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.

Dame's dime leads to Dre's dunk. pic.twitter.com/q5xavYEUgP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 31, 2024

Thunder-Wolves tonight 👀

Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder square off against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in this Western Conference showdown. Don’t miss this star-studded matchup to prepare you to flip your calendars to 2025.

SGA and the West-leading Thunder look to match the longest winning streak of the OKC era (12 in a row) as they host Ant and the Timberwolves 🍿 TONIGHT at 8:00pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/Dn3Rw7MGkH — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

25 Years of Trivia 🏀

How many questions did you answer correctly? Celebrate 2025 in the NBA App to test your basketball knowledge over the last quarter century.

Ringing in 2025 with 25 years of trivia 🤩 Head to the NBA App to test your own ball knowledge over the past 25 seasons of NBA history! ➡️ https://t.co/J665uYHDix pic.twitter.com/rTKBkfpwts — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Giannis back for Bucks 🦌

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns for the Milwaukee Bucks today after missing the last four games with an illness. Milwaukee went 2-2 without the Greek Freak and will look to snap a two-game skid when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

Raptors’ starting unit 🦖

Toronto will look to end their 10-game losing streak against the Boston Celtics today. Tip-off is set for 3 ET on NBA League Pass.

Top Storylines 🎉📝