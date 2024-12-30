Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Dec. 30

🏀 Monday’s NBA Matchups 🏀

Bulls 115, Hornets 108

Knicks 126, Wizards 106

Clippers 116, Pelicans 113

Nuggets 132, Jazz 121

Cleveland Cavaliers 113, Warriors 95

76ers 125, Trail Blazers 103

Kings 110, Mavericks 100

⬇️ Top Stories of the Night ⬇️

The Joker deals Utah more than it can handle. Nikola Jokić finished with a monstrous triple-double tonight. It was his fourth career game with 35+ points, 20+ rebounds and 10+ assists. His 31 points per game this season is the highest mark of his career. Passing was contagious tonight as Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray had 10 helpers each as well, making it just the sixth time in history that three players each finished with 10 assists. Cleveland extends winning streak to seven games. With a 113-95 victory, the Cavaliers improved their record to 28-4 on the season, best in the association. It was all about the backcourt as Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 25 and 23 respectively. The win gives Cleveland a sweep in their season series with Golden State. The Warriors’ slide continues as they fall to 16-16. The Clippers’ big three combine for 82 in win. The New Orleans Pelicans were valiant in defeat, but the Clippers held on for the 116-113 victory. Norman Powell delivered a game-high 35 points, James Harden scored 27, and Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 16 rebounds. The trio are playing well enough that the Clippers are 19-13, fifth in the western conference, and have yet to infuse Kawhi Leonard into their lineup.

🌟 Monday’s Top Performers 🌟

Nikola Jokić: 36 points (14-33 FG, 3-9 3PM), 22 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals

Joel Embiid: 37 points (12-21 FG, 1-1 3PM), nine rebounds, three assists

De’Aaron Fox: 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3PM), six rebounds, six assists, one steal

Josh Hart: 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3PM), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals

🗑️ Embiid Sets New Season High 🗑️

Joel Embiid had his best scoring night of the season with 37 points to go with nine rebound, leading Philadelphia to the win. That’s a welcome sight for 76ers fan who saw the team struggle without Embiid in the lineup to start the season. They now improve to 13-17 on the season.

Joel Embiid scores 37 PTS on 57.1 FG% to lead the @sixers to their 4th straight win! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/TTGKCYu9iq — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Kings Climb Back in Front 🧗‍♂️

Sacramento trailed from the onset due to some hot shooting from Dallas, but they’ve played great in the second and third quarters, and take the lead into the fourth. De’Aaron Fox has 23 points while Domantas Sabonis has 16 points and 15 rebounds. Only Spencer Dinwiddie and PJ Washington are in double figures for Dallas, playing without Luka and Kyrie.

Cavs Start 2nd Half Strong 💪

Points were hard to come by in the first half, but Cleveland has shaken off the shooting slump and opened a comfortable lead in Golden State. They lead the Warriors by 20+ midway through the third quarter.

Cavaliers go on a 12-0 run in 3Q! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sbVIBn2lrp — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 31, 2024

🇫🇷 Yabusele Poster 🫨 76ers up at Half

The Frenchman took off in transition and flushed one over Deni Avdija in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia leads by 10 at the half, led by Joel Embiid whose working on a double-double.

Unreal Jokić Statline 😳

The Joker has 33 points, 17 rebounds and 8 assists and we’ve got a fourth quarter to finish still. He also passed a major milestone, surpassing 15,000 career points. He’s averaging a career high in points per game this season.

Joker is putting up 2k numbers rn 🎮 33 PTS*

17 REB

8 AST *17 Q3 points pic.twitter.com/X0L0sFIk4K — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 31, 2024

Nikola Jokić gets to 15,000 career points on this bucket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zZOxr4rc8n — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 31, 2024

Clippers Sneak Past New Orleans 🚨

The Clippers earn their third straight victory with a 116-113 win over the Pelicans. Their defense stepped up in crunch time, holding New Orleans to just five points over the last 5:39 of the game. Norman Powell turned in 35 points. Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac combined for 82 points in the win.

PJ Cookin’ Early 👨‍🍳🥘

With no Luka Donćić or Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington is taking and making shots early on. He’s got 17 1st quarter points with four threes. Spencer Dinwiddie is also rolling with 11 as the Mavericks have a double-digit lead over the Kings in the first quarter.

Standin' on BUSINESS and it's only the first quarter 💼 pic.twitter.com/MEXALjtYVP — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 31, 2024

Stat Sheet Stuffers 📝

The Knicks used a strong second half to close out the Washington Wizards for the second consecutive night, except there was no need for overtime tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with a 32-point 13-rebound double double. Josh Hart also messed around and got a triple double. See the highlights below.

Back-to-back 30 & 10 games for KAT. 3rd triple-double of the year for Josh Hart. 8th straight win for the @nyknicks! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/A9N0VyknTl — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

✈️ DJJ Takes Flight 💥

Derrick Jones Jr. is all over the rim in the third quarter. Some nice ball movement ends with one of the nastiest jams of the season. Several plays later, he cuts to the basket for another flush. Jones made a name for himself with high-flying highlights like these. We’re setting up for a fantastic fourth quarter as New Orleans leads by three.

Goin' AIRPLANE MODE ✈️ HARDEN ➡️ ZU ➡️ DJ pic.twitter.com/LADedD2xLf — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 31, 2024

HELLO NASTY 😳 Derrick Jones Jr. does it again! pic.twitter.com/sprrScoUpT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 31, 2024

up with one to go pic.twitter.com/g4enw3uWLn — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2024

🏁 Off to the Races in Utah 🏁

Denver and Utah are scoring in flurries in this one. The Jazz lead 37-36 at the end of the first quarter. Nikola Jokić’s superb vision is on display, while Jordan Clarkson has 13 first quarter points in just five minutes for Utah.

the flame is very much 𝙊𝙉 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Nrn927c7t — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2024

🚨😱 DOUBLE-CLUTCH 3 FOR OT 😱🚨

We’ve got more basketball to play in Charlotte after Miles Bridges sank an acrobatic three pointer to tie things up in the final seconds. The shot came after the Bulls missed a pair of free throws on the other end. Bridges has 26 points on the night.

MILES BRIDGES INSANE 3 TO TIE THE GAME AT 98… 1.5 SECONDS LEFT ON NBA LEAGUE PASS! pic.twitter.com/QyDTrxKU72 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Crunch Time in Charlotte ⏰

The Bulls and Hornets are locked into a close one in the final minutes.

KAT with Authority 🔨🔨

Karl-Anthony Towns helps slam the door shut on Washington’s comeback hopes with this emphatic alley-oop.

Russ in the Starting Lineup 😤

The Denver Nuggets are rolling Russell Westbrook with the starters tonight. Over his last seven games, he’s averaging 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets acquired Westbrook in the offseason and he has provided a boost as of late.

Clips-Pels Circus Shots 🎪

A four-point play is tough to one-up, even tougher is a buzzer-beating three over two defenders. We saw both in the first quarter of a fun Clippers-Pelicans contest. These two are going back and forth early, all tied at 41 in the second quarter.

HAWK AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fl0yhwslvd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2024

HARDEN FOR FOUR 👌 pic.twitter.com/dJlcPiukAi — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 31, 2024

🔥 Josh Hart Heat Check 🔥

The Knicks got a big time boost from Josh Hart’s monster second quarter. He scored 17 points in the period and leads all scorers at halftime. Jonas Valančiūnas is pacing Washington in points and rebounds with 16 and 5. New York up by two, 59-57.

JOSH HART GOING CRAZY 🤯 Scored 14 straight and 17 of the Knicks last 20 after this and-1 floater! pic.twitter.com/6wrGxwtKV2 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

Seth Goin’ to Work Early 💼🏢

Seth Curry is leading all scorers with 17 points thus far, keeping the Hornets afloat against the Bulls. He’s stepping up in the absence of LaMelo Ball who is missing his second straight game.

Turning Defense to offense ⛹️‍♂️

Washington is off to the races with the Knicks, thanks to some big time defensive plays. They’re playing passing lanes and defending the rim to create scoring chances in transition. We’re all tied at 40 with 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

🚫 Block from JV

🪣 Bucket from Kuz pic.twitter.com/2gBtcXnp5v — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 31, 2024

Malcolm steal ➡️ JC three 👌 pic.twitter.com/NLkackxwmb — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 31, 2024

New York’s Sarting 5️⃣🗽

Jalen Brunson is in the starting lineup after being listed as questionable due to calf tightness. He’s coming off a 55-point showing in overtime last night in the same arena. The Knicks are third in the east at 22-10, just a game behind the Celtics for second.

first up 💪 pic.twitter.com/RYu8hWZAAB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 31, 2024

🔑🔑 Cavs Keys to the Game 🔑🔑

Cleveland shares their gameplan as they look to extend their winning streak to seven games. The league’s top team took down Golden State once already this season, a 136-117 win in Cleveland on November 8th.

🎊 King James Turns 40 👑🎈

While LeBron James has the night off, get lost in 40 of the best plays from his two-decade career. The Lakers are back in action tomorrow hosting the team James began his career with, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

40 PLAYS FOR LEBRON'S 40th BIRTHDAY 🥳 The best so far from @KingJames' special career… pic.twitter.com/YouOWlIeUg — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2024

🔔 Top Storylines Tonight 🗓️