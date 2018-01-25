Kristaps Porzingis may return to lineup vs. Denver Nuggets

As the first player drafted by the New York Knicks to become an All-Star since David Lee in 2009-10, forward Kristaps Porzingis has made his mark on the NBA scene this season. After missing Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a knee injury, he could be back in the lineup tonight in Denver (9 ET, NBA League Pass) to showcase his All-Star skills.

Porzingis suffered his knee injury at Monday’s practice while blocking teammate Joakim Noah’s shot. The team has officially listed Porzingis as questionable tonight, but it’s looking like he will suit up, writes Marc Berman of the New York Post:

The Knicks officially listed Porzingis as questionable with an irritated left knee that caused him to miss a loss Tuesday in Golden State. But it appears likely Porzingis won’t miss a game for the eighth time this season. The Knicks finish up this road trip with a Denver-Phoenix back-to-back. Porzingis was all optimism. “I feel much better,’’ Porzingis said. “My knee — I was limited in practice but almost did everything and it feels pretty good. What am I for tomorrow? Questionable for tomorrow, but I think questionable is 50-50. I would say like 74 percent.” … “When I woke up I was a little stiff,’’ Porzingis said. “But once I warmed up, I was good today. [With] treatment, rest, I was off these couple of days and it’s feeling better today.”

