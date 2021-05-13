Nets sign Mike James for remainder of season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are keeping Mike James for the rest of the season.

The Nets signed the guard to a contract Thursday after the expiration of his second 10-day deal.

📼 @TheNatural_05 got right to it in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/tCGWt1Tqsj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 13, 2021

James has appeared in 11 games, including starting in Brooklyn’s victory over San Antonio on Wednesday. He has averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.

James signed his first 10-day deal on April 23 after spending the previous two seasons with CSKA Moscow. He has played most of his nine-year pro career in Europe.