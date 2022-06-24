NBA, Zebra Valley announce multiyear partnership

LONDON AND NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zebra Valley — the newly-created production company of FIFA World Cup winner, France National Team member and Paris-Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappé — today announced a multiyear content creation partnership that will engage fans around the world.

The partnership tipped off last night at the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mbappé attended the Draft with 15 boys and girls from his foundation who made the trip from France and took on-stage photos with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and select draftees prior to the Draft.

“The strategic partnership between Zebra Valley and the NBA represents a significant step in bringing football and basketball fans together around premium content by telling stories that matter,” said Mbappé. “We look forward to working with the NBA team to encourage dialogue among global communities and make cultural conversations more relevant.”

“Drafting Kylian Mbappé into the NBA family speaks to the global appeal of NBA basketball and the convergence of the league, the global football community and popular culture,” said NBA Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for Europe and the Middle East, George Aivazoglou. “We look forward to working with Kylian and the Zebra Valley team to create unique, compelling content that will engage and inspire fans around the world.”

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Zebra Valley

Founded by Kylian Mbappe, Zebra Valley is an entertainment studio that creates inspiring content about people and ideas that change the world. With scripted, non-scripted, and animation capabilities, our projects will encourage important dialogue among global communities by telling stories that matter. In addition, we consult with brands and platforms to deepen their consumer engagement using a content focused approach. Zebra Valley aims to support them and their positioning in relevant cultural conversations, helping them maintain relevance in a fast changing, diverse and multicultural world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Zebra Valley is a diverse collective that focuses on sports, music, art, technology, gaming, consumer products, and youth culture, helping the next generation find their voice.