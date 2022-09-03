Top Stories

NBA world gives props to tennis legend Serena Williams

The tennis icon's impact was felt far and wide following what could be her final professional match.

From NBA.com Staff

Serena Williams receives a standing ovation after falling on Day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Serena Williams’ success, longevity and iconic status as one of the best athletes ever resounded throughout the sporting world following a U.S. Open loss on Friday that could mark the end of her illustrious career. Williams was eliminated by Ajla Tomljanovic in what is expected to be her final contest.

NBA athletes and legends offered their congratulations and gratitude for the 40-year-old superstar, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over a professional career spanning four different decades.

