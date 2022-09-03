NBA world gives props to tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ success, longevity and iconic status as one of the best athletes ever resounded throughout the sporting world following a U.S. Open loss on Friday that could mark the end of her illustrious career. Williams was eliminated by Ajla Tomljanovic in what is expected to be her final contest.

NBA athletes and legends offered their congratulations and gratitude for the 40-year-old superstar, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over a professional career spanning four different decades.

she still the 🎾 🐐! — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 3, 2022

serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 3, 2022

I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧

thanks Legend🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams 🙏🏽 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 3, 2022