2021 Playoffs: East Semifinal | Nets (2) vs. Bucks (3)

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's legendary performance

Active and retired players alike lavished praise on Durant via Twitter following his epic Game 5 outing against the Bucks.

From NBA.com News Services

The numbers defy belief: 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals, all 48 minutes played.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant did absolutely everything he possibly could to carry his team Tuesday against Milwaukee, and it paid off with one of the greatest playoff performances in history, and perhaps the best single outing of his illustrious career. And the Nets needed every single bit of his epic production to hold off the Bucks for a 114-108 victory that gave them a 3-2 lead in the series.

Durant became the first player to put up 45-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a playoff game. He also posted the second-most points in a playoff triple-double, just one behind the 50-point triple-double former teammate Russell Westbrook put up in 2017.

The performance drew plaudits from throughout the NBA from active and retired players alike via Twitter:

