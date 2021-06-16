NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's legendary performance

The numbers defy belief: 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals, all 48 minutes played.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant did absolutely everything he possibly could to carry his team Tuesday against Milwaukee, and it paid off with one of the greatest playoff performances in history, and perhaps the best single outing of his illustrious career. And the Nets needed every single bit of his epic production to hold off the Bucks for a 114-108 victory that gave them a 3-2 lead in the series.

Durant became the first player to put up 45-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a playoff game. He also posted the second-most points in a playoff triple-double, just one behind the 50-point triple-double former teammate Russell Westbrook put up in 2017.

The performance drew plaudits from throughout the NBA from active and retired players alike via Twitter:

Giannis has high praise for KD 👀 pic.twitter.com/q41iS86psm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Got Damn Slim! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

Wow — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant… your favorite player’s favorite player — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 16, 2021

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

Let it be known @KDTrey5 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 16, 2021

Rucker Park Durant!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 16, 2021

Bruh first team all defense and ain’t go check easy$ 🤔 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 16, 2021

KD just put on a Masterpiece yo — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 16, 2021

Man KD is unfair🤣 — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) June 16, 2021

masterful performance from KD… he played all 48! #legend — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 16, 2021

That’s what great ones Do #easymoneysniper — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 16, 2021

Thank you for this spiritual experience KD. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant gave us a Mount Rushmore performance tonight!! 🔥🥵 @KDTrey5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 16, 2021

Legendary — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 16, 2021

KD taking over this game — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 16, 2021

KD 🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) June 16, 2021

KD insane dawg — RJ (@RjHampton14) June 16, 2021