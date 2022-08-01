NBA TV to pay tribute to Bill Russell with full day of programming

Bill Russell's legendary career

In light of the death of NBA legend Bill Russell, NBA TV will curate its most memorable content featuring Russell throughout the day. The following is the schedule for Monday, Aug. 1.



All times listed are ET.

Noon ET: Mr. Russell’s House (Bill Simmons/Bill Russell 1-on-1 interview)

1 p.m.: NBA 75: Bill Russell, Bill Walton, Bob Pettit, and Robert Parish

1:30 p.m.: Red and Me (Bill Russell delves into his relationship with Red Auerbach)

2 p.m.: NBA GameTime’s Bill Russell Tribute (from July 31)

3 p.m.: Mr. Russell’s House (Bill Simmons/Bill Russell 1-on-1 interview)

4 p.m.: NBA 75 — Bill Russell, Bill Walton, Bob Pettit, and Robert Parish

4:30 p.m.: Red and Me (Bill Russell delves into relationship with Red Auerbach)

5 p.m.: NBA GameTime’s Bill Russell Tribute (from July 31)

6 p.m.: Celtics vs. Lakers, Game 6 of 1963 NBA Finals (Bill Russell and Bob Cousy lead Boston to title in Los Angeles. Russell has 12 points and 24 rebounds in what is Cousy’s last game with Celtics)

8 p.m.: NBA GameTime’s Bill Russell Tribute (from July 31)

9 p.m.: Mr. Russell’s House (Bill Simmons/Bill Russell 1-on-1 interview)

10 p.m.: Lakers vs. Celtics, Game 7 of 1969 NBA Finals (Bill Russell, then a player-coach for the Celtics, powers Boston to an emotional Game 7 championship-clinching win in L.A.)

11 p.m.: NBA 75 — Bill Russell, Bill Walton, Bob Pettit, and Robert Parish

11:30 p.m.: Red and Me (Bill Russell delves into relationship with Red Auerbach)

(Schedule from 6 p.m.-midnight will repeat Tuesday morning from midnight to 6 a.m.)