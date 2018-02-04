Uncategorized

NBA enjoys Super Bowl Sunday

NBA.com Staff

Given the sheer spectacle of the Super Bowl, it’s only natural that, like the rest of the country, members of the NBA community will be following the big game closely. We’ll be keeping track of all the reaction via Twitter as the Patriots take on the Eagles. Enjoy!

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.