Top Stories

NBA stars react to Serena Williams' upset victory in US Open 2022

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others praise tennis superstar Serena Williams after advancing to the 3rd round in the US Open.

From NBA Twitter reports

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams defeated Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday night.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams took the sports world by storm Wednesday night after eliminating the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open. In what could have been the last professional match of her career, instead, the 23-time major champion is advancing to the third round after an epic three-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While Williams, 40, recently announced her plans to retire from tennis, she is certainly showing no major signs of slowing down, at least this week. On Monday night, she defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets. And with Wednesday’s victory in the bag, she’ll have the chance to advance to the fourth round. That match is set for Friday against Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. 

Present and former NBA stars were in awe of Williams’ performances in the US Open, praising the sports icon during and after the victories on social media.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.