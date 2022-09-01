NBA stars react to Serena Williams' upset victory in US Open 2022

Tennis superstar Serena Williams took the sports world by storm Wednesday night after eliminating the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open. In what could have been the last professional match of her career, instead, the 23-time major champion is advancing to the third round after an epic three-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While Williams, 40, recently announced her plans to retire from tennis, she is certainly showing no major signs of slowing down, at least this week. On Monday night, she defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets. And with Wednesday’s victory in the bag, she’ll have the chance to advance to the fourth round. That match is set for Friday against Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th.

Present and former NBA stars were in awe of Williams’ performances in the US Open, praising the sports icon during and after the victories on social media.

Not done yet @serenawilliams 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams 🐐🐐🐐 #USOpen2022 — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 1, 2022

serenaaaaaaaaa 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 1, 2022

Watching Serena in person may be the best the coolest thing I’ve ever seen 🙌🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 30, 2022

Let’s go Serena!!! I know I’m not the only one yelling at the TV like this🤣 🐐 — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) September 1, 2022