Soundsystem Podcast
NBA hairstyles, Coach K on Utah Jazz, Draft Combine preview & more
NBA hairstyles, Coach K on Utah Jazz, Draft Combine preview & more
Click below to listen:
On this week’s episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:
- NBA Next
- NBA.com draft expert Scott Howard-Cooper previews this week’s 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago
- Kick’N It
- Chris “COSeezy” Strachan breaks down the trademark hairstyles around the league, from James Harden to Kyrie Irving to Norris Cole
- Plus, Pelicans guard Quinn Cook shares the origin story of the “Duke starting five” haircut trend
- Coach K
- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recounts his multiple connections with the Utah Jazz
- Mistah F.A.B.
- Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. on his Warriors fandom and the connections between music and sports
* * *
Be sure to subscribe to NBA Soundsystem on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for a new episode every other Tuesday. And don’t forget to leave a rating and review!