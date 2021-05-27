Top Stories

NBA releases statement on fan conduct at games

The NBA says an enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced.

Official release

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 – The NBA issued the following statement today:

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans.  An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The NBA Fan Code of Conduct can be found here.

