NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas

NBA Real Training Camp with the Dallas Mavericks will take place on Fri., Sept. 30.

Brian Martin, for NBA.com

Lace 'Em Up: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will look to build on their 2021-22 season, which ended with a trip to the Western Conference finals.

Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.

After tipping off in Philadelphia on Thursday, “NBA Real Training Camp” will be live in Dallas on Friday (noon ET) as head coach Jason Kidd, superstar Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks look to build on last year’s run to the Western Conference finals. NBA TV’s Chris Miles and Brendan Haywood will be on-site to take fans through Mavs practice.

“NBA Real Training Camp” is a special all-access show produced by NBA TV that provides exclusive look-ins at practices and interviews with players, coaches and front office personnel.

Players and coaches will be mic’d up throughout practice, including Kidd and Doncic, providing real-time access as they work to build the habits and chemistry needed for a successful season.

In addition to watching live on the NBA app, fans can catch episodes of the “NBA Real Training Camp” with both the Sixers and the Mavericks on NBA TV throughout the preseason.

