NBA postpones Hornets vs. Lakers game set for Jan. 9

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time. We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.