NBA players born on December 27

With over 5,000 players in NBA history, at least one player was born on every day of the calendar year – including three leap day ballers. Our day-by-day breakdown of the players born on each day of the year continues.

Below are the most notable NBA players born on Dec. 27.

“Benny” was a special player when he played his college ball at Indiana, carrying the Hoosiers to a perfect 32-0 record and the 1976 NCAA Championship. He was also the MVP of the Final Four, earning him the top pick in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Bucks and Detroit Pistons, averaging 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in that span. Benson played overseas for one year and then retired in 1989. He also took down the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 1982 for his off-court contributions.

Want to see every NBA player born on December 27? Here is the rest of the list in chronological order: