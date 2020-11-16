Top Stories

NBA Offseason 2020: Nov. 16 roundup

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are reportedly opting out of their contracts for 2020-21 as news of player movement starts to begin.

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Miami Heat for their first title in 10 years.

Keep up on all the latest news, reports and more as the offseason rolls along. Here’s a team-by-team look at every reported move from Nov. 16:

Brooklyn Nets

Reports: Nets pick up Brown from Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to a swingman swap in the days leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons are dealing G/F Bruce Brown to the Nets for G/F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick. Both players were selected in the 2018 Draft, with Musa as the No. 29 pick and Brown going at No. 42.

Brown established himself as a key rotation player for the Pistons in 2019-20, ranking fourth on the team in minutes per game (28.2) and practically doubling his output on the court in scoring average (8.9 ppg), rebounding (4.7 rpg) and assists (4.0) while also improving as a shooter and 3-point threat.

Musa saw similar uptick in 2019-20 as well, appearing in 40 games for the Nets. He averaged 12.2 mpg (after 4.4 mpg as a rookie) as well as 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 1.1 apg while showing some slight improvement as a shooter. Musa played primarily for Long Island in the G League in the final month before the NBA season was suspended in March, before posting three double-figure scoring games in eight appearances through the seeding round and playoffs on the NBA Campus in Orlando.

— 9:12 a.m.

Charlotte Hornets

Report: Batum to opt in

Nicolas Batum, Charlotte’s veteran swingman who saw a reduced role in 2019-20, will be staying with Charlotte.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Batum is exercising his player option for 2020-21. He is coming off the worst season in his NBA career, averaging 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23 minutes per game, marking the third straight season Batum’s statistics have declined.

Batum struggled with injuries last season and that, coupled with Charlotte’s youth movement, made his role smaller for the Hornets than its ever been in his five seasons with the team.

— 8:11 a.m.

Chicago Bulls

Report: Porter Jr. staying put

As the Chicago Bulls continue their efforts to rebuild, one of their more recent additions is staying in place, it seems.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports Otto Porter Jr. is opting into his deal for 2020-21. The Bulls acquired Porter Jr. in a Feb. 2019 trade with the Washington Wizards that brought the former No. 3 overall pick to Chicago for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a future second-round pick.

In that time, Porter Jr. has played in only 29 games with Chicago as a variety of foot injuries have sidelined him. However, Porter Jr. did return to the lineup five games before the 2019-20 season hiatus took place, averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Overall, he averaged 11.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.5 apg last season with the Bulls.

— 10:26 p.m.

Detroit Pistons

* * *

Snell reportedly opting in

One of the Pistons’ top 3-point shooters will be staying with the team for next season, per James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Tony Snell has opted into his deal for next season, which means Detroit will bring back a player who has made 100 or more 3-pointers in three of his last four seasons (including 102 made 3-pointers in 2019-20). Last season was Snell’s first with the Pistons after he arrived in a 2019 Draft-day swap with the Milwaukee Bucks. Overall, Snell averaged 8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 40.2% on 3-pointers in 59 games (57 starts) with Detroit.

Los Angeles Lakers

Report: Caldwell-Pope to test free agency

Another starter from the Lakers’ championship team is reportedly set to opt out of his deal.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his option for 2020-21 and enter the free-agent pool. Caldwell-Pope started all 21 games of the Lakers’ run to the 2020 NBA title, averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41.8% overall and 37.8% on 3-pointers in the playoffs. During the season, he started 26 of 69 games played, averaging 9.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.6 apg while shooting 46.7% and 38.5% on 3-pointers.

— 10:04 a.m.

* * *

Reports: Davis, Rondo to opt out

As expected, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo will reportedly decline their player options and become unrestricted free agents following their critical roles in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship run.

Davis is widely expected to re-sign a lucrative new contract with the Lakers, who won their first title since 2010 thanks in large part to his dominant pairing with LeBron James. Rondo, on the other hand, will reportedly negotiate with what is expected to be an array of suitors, including the rival LA Clippers.

Free agents can officially start negotiations Friday at 6 p.m. ET, with actual signings starting Sunday at noon.

— 7:25 a.m.

Reports: Lakers, Thunder agree in principle to Schroder trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder in a trade, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The defending champion Lakers reportedly would send veteran guard Danny Green and the 28th pick in this Wednesday’s NBA Draft (8 ET, ESPN) to the Thunder in exchange for Schroder.

Schroder was key for Oklahoma City during the 2019-20 season. He tallied 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per night off the bench in his second season with the team.

— 11:13 a.m., Nov. 15

Milwaukee Bucks

Report: Matthews plans to opt out

Veteran Bucks swingman Wesley Matthews played a vital role as a reserve for Milwaukee in 2019-20 as it rolled up an NBA-best 56-17 record. But whether or not Matthews will remain in Wisconsin remains to be seen as he is declining his player option for 2020-21 and entering free agency, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

— 8:02 a.m.

Orlando Magic

Fournier to reportedly opt in

The Orlando Magic will apparently have their second-best scorer back in the fold when 2020-21 gets rolling.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Evan Fournier will exercise his player option for next season and stay with Orlando. Fournier averaged 14.1 points in 66 games for the Magic in 2019-20, shooting 46.7% overall and 39.9% on 3-pointers while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

— 8:07 a.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

