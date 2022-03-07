NBA League Pass games to watch: Week 21 of 2021-22 season

Monday, March 7, 2022

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Sixers and Bulls enter Week 21 ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference but separated by just a half-game. The Sixers have already won the season series as they lead 3-0 and go for the sweep on Monday. It has been almost three years to the day since the Bulls last beat the Sixers (March 6, 2019) as Philly has won 10 straight meetings.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. ET

If the season ended today, this would be a first-round matchup between the No. 4 Jazz and the No. 5 Mavericks. Both teams enter Week 21 having won eight of their last 10 games, with the Mavs also carrying a four-game win streak into the week – tied with Milwaukee and Minnesota for the longest active win streak in the league.

Los Angeles at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. ET

What does LeBron James have in store to follow up his 56-point masterpiece from Saturday night against the Warriors? While the Lakers are currently in the West Play-In field as the No. 9 seed, the Spurs are still on the outside looking in at No. 12 in the West, three games back of New Orleans for the final spot. History is also on the line for San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, who will tie Don Nelson for the most coaching wins (1,335) in NBA history with his next victory.

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Nets and Hornets enter Week 21 tied in the East standings at 32-33 on the season, with the Hornets holding the No. 8 spot due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Hornets won the first meeting against the Nets back in October; Tuesday’s matchup will be their second meeting of the season. With the game in Charlotte, Kyrie Irving will be available for the Nets as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8:00 p.m. ET

While the Nets are looking to avoid their fifth straight loss, the Bucks are going for their fifth straight win when they visit OKC on Tuesday night. Milwaukee is coming off a 132-122 win over the Phoenix Suns in a Finals rematch on Sunday as Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Boston at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m. ET

How will Jayson Tatum follow up his 54-point gem against the Nets on Sunday when the Celtics visit the Hornets on Wednesday? Tatum is the only player in the league to have multiple 50-point games so far this season; does he have a third up his sleeve for the Hornets?

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Bucks follow Sunday’s Finals rematch against the Suns with an Eastern Conference finals rematch against the Hawks. Since defeating Atlanta in six games to advance to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Bucks have lost both meetings with the Hawks so far this season, with Trae Young averaging 36 points on 53.5% shooting with 10.5 assists in those games.

Friday, March 11, 2022

Cleveland at Miami, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Heat open Week 21 with a three-game lead over the field in the Eastern Conference as they host the Cavaliers on Friday in a matchup of the current No. 1 and No. 6 teams in the East. Cleveland won the first two meetings of the season with the Heat back in December while Miami was shorthanded. Now, the Heat are expected to be close to full strength and have the potential bonus of Victor Oladipo making his season debut this week.

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Cleveland at Chicago, 8:00 p.m. ET

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavaliers go from facing the top team in the East (Miami) to the No. 4 team in Chicago. The Cavs and Bulls split their first two meetings of the season and will match up two more times over the next two weeks to close the season series and potentially determine a head-to-head tiebreaker should it be needed at season’s end.

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7:00 p.m. ET

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are simply must-see TV and this is their only game on League Pass this week, so don’t miss it.