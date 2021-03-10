NBA League Pass Games to Watch: Week 12

Note: All records and stats through games played on March 4 – the final day before the All-Star break

Wednesday, March 10

Washington (14-20) at Memphis (16-16)

8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

In their first meeting of the season on March 2, Ja Morant post 35 points and 10 assists — the first 30-10 game of his young career — to lead the Grizzlies to a 125-111 win against the Wizards. NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 apiece, but no one could contain Morant as he shot 11-18 from the field, 2-3 from 3-point range and 11-14 from the free throw line. Will the Wizards have an answer this time around, or can Beal bounce back from his second-lowest scoring game of the season? The Wizards are just 2-8 this sedans when Beal scorers fewer than 30 points.

Thursday, March 11

Phoenix (24-11) at Portland (21-14)

10 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

After spending Sunday as teammates for the victorious Team LeBron, All-Stars Chris Paul and Damian Lillard resume their roles as rivals in the Western Conference. The Suns entered the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning four straight and 13 of their last 15 games to climb to second place in the West. The Blazers currently sit in fifth place and have won three in a row, with Lillard taking over in the closing minutes in each of the last two wins. The Blazers are 9-4 in games decided by five points or less this season; the Suns are just 4-8 in such games.

Friday, March 12

Philadelphia (24-12) at Washington (14-20)

8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

After missing the All-Star Game due to health and safety protocols, Joel Embiid should be available to return to the Sixers lineup on Friday when they take on the Wizards in Washington. This will be a matchup of the top two scorers in the league at the All-Star break: Bradley Beal at 32.9 ppg and Embiid at 30.2 ppg. The Sixers lead the season series 2-0 with Embiid averaging 33.5 points and 11 rebounds per game; meanwhile Beal posted a career-best 60 points in his last game against Philadelphia, but it was not enough to get the Wizards the victory.

Saturday, March 13

Toronto (17-19) at Charlotte (17-18)

7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

After the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, there are nine teams separated by just three games in the loss column that span from fourth to 12th place. The Hornets and Raptors sit right in the middle of this group at seventh and eighth place, respectively, coming out of the All-Star break. With so many teams vying for playoff berths and possible spots in the Play-In Tournament, every game between these teams takes on added significance. The Raptors hold a 2-0 edge over Charlotte this season, with both games decided by just three points apiece. The Raptors have six players averaging at least 12 points per game against Charlotte, led by Chris Boucher’s 22.5 points on 68.4% shooting. In the five games leading into the All-Star break, rookie LaMelo Ball has played some of the best ball of his young career, averaging 23 points, 7.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the field and 55.2% (16-29) on 3-pointers.

Sunday, March 14

Cleveland (14-22) at Atlanta (16-20)

7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

Both the Hawks (11th) and Cavaliers (13th) currently sit outside the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament field, but both are well within striking distance as the second half of 2020-21 begins. While the Hawks have the edge in the standings, the Cavs have the advantage in the season series, winning the first two meetings with the Hawks by a total of just six points. This game features two of the top young guards in the game today in Atlanta’s Trae Young (26.4 ppg, 11th in NBA) and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton (24.1 ppg, 20th in NBA). In the first two meetings, Sexton got the better of the matchup, averaging 28 points on 55.9% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from 3-point range, compared to Young’s 22 ppg on 34.9% shooting from the field and 25% from 3-point range.