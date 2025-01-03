NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Mavericks (8:30 ET)

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up a four-game road trip in Dallas on Friday night (8:30 ET, League Pass).

The Mavericks (20-14) aim to snap a three-game losing streak as they battle the league-best Cavaliers. The Cavs are red-hot after going 12-1 in December, winning each of their last eight games by double figures.

Here are five things to know before Friday’s matchup.