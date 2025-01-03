NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Mavericks (8:30 ET)

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up a four-game road trip in Dallas on Friday night (8:30 ET, League Pass).
The Mavericks (20-14) aim to snap a three-game losing streak as they battle the league-best Cavaliers. The Cavs are red-hot after going 12-1 in December, winning each of their last eight games by double figures.
Here are five things to know before Friday’s matchup.
- Cleveland’s offense firing on all cylinders: The Cavaliers are second in the NBA in points per game at 122.4, but they lead the league in offensive rating at 121.3. They’re first in field goal and effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage and 3-point accuracy, knocking down 40.7% of their attempts from 3-point range. During their eight game win streak, the Cavs’ offensive rating sits at 124.0 with a net rating of 17.4.
- Cavs using balanced attack: Cleveland has 11 players currently averaging more than 17 minutes per contest, with six of them scoring in double figures. In 19.3 minutes a night, Cleveland’s bench scores 38.3 points, earning them the second-best net rating of 4.9.
- Darius Garland has been ultra-efficient: Garland is bouncing back after dealing with injuries most of last season. Garland is close to the 50/40/90 club this year — putting up 20.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals with career-high shooting splits of 49.3/42.7/90.9 in 30 minutes per game.
- Dallas can catch fire from deep: The Dallas Mavericks also boast a top-five 3-point percentage in the NBA, knocking down 37.7% of their 35.4 attempts per game. Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington are drilling better than 38% of their combined 12 attempts from distance, while Quentin Grimes and Kyrie Irving each splash in over 41% on triples.
- Irving leading offense without Luka: With Luka Dončić sidelined at least a month with a strained left calf, Kyrie Irving has been tasked with carrying Dallas’ sixth-ranked offense. Over his last four games, Kyrie is averaging 30.3 points, dropping 39 in a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and 46 in a loss at Portland.